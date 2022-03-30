My Choices Pregnancy Help Clinic is sponsoring a 5K For Life on Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 a.m., starting at 109 Bails Rd, across from Ripley Elementary.
The race is a fundraiser for the ministry of My Choices. My Choices is a non-profit agency offering compassionate support, accurate information, and positive alternatives to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy. The clinic offers free pregnancy testing, factual information on all pregnancy options, confidential counseling, limited obstetrical ultrasounds, adoption referrals, parenting education, and abortion recovery.
5K race timing will be provided by Agee Race Timing, using computerized shoe tag system. Awards will be held immediately following last 5K finisher.
Awards will be given to the top male and female 5k finishers overall. The Top 3 male and female 5K finishers in the following age groups will receive awards: 0-9, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75+. This year the race will award top three masters and grandmasters awards also.
Register online or complete attached form and drop off or mail along with $25 registration fee to My Choices, Attn: Run 4 Life, PO Box 1351, Ripley, MS 38663. Pre-registration is available for $25 until April 7. Same day registration is $30 and will be open at 7 a.m. Virtual race registration is also available through the organization's Facebook page.
Race officials reserve the right to cancel with no refund within two hours of start if severe weather is in the vicinity or forecast. Call numbers listed below if this is a concern to see if race will be run as scheduled.
For more information please call or text Terri Stanford at (662)-837-1864, or Felesha Rowland (662)-401-3299.
