Eight different preachers and pastors from Tippah County took part in the National Day of Prayer ceremony held outside the Ripley courthouse on Thursday, May 5. Pictured front row, from left, Rev. Stacy McKee, Rev. Steve Cohea, Rev. Randy Hamilton and Rev. Billy Geanes; and back row, from left, Rev. Tim Watson, Rev. Jody Hill and Rev. Ronnie Barefield. Not pictured: Rev. Jason Franklin.
RIPLEY • Citizens of Tippah County came together on Thursday, May 5 for a National Day of Prayer ceremony held annually on the steps of the Ripley courthouse.
National Day of Prayer was signed into law by President Harry Truman. The national holiday has always been the first Thursday of May every year since it was founded in 1952.
Over 80 people of all backgrounds joined one another for a moment of prayer and reflection.
The ceremony began with an introduction from Rev. Steve Cohea of the Benton-Tippah Baptist Association and flowed into separate prayers from each of the following: Rev. Ronnie Barefield of Unity Baptist Church in Ripley; Rev. Paul Adams of Canaan Baptist Church in Ashland; Rev. Tim Watson of Charity Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Chalybeate; Rev. Jason Franklin of First United Methodist Church in Ripley; Rev. Stacy McKee of Springdale Baptist Church in Ripley; Rev. Jody Hill of Ripley Presbyterian Church; Rev. Randy Hamilton John of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Hickory Flat; and Rev. Billy Geanes of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Ripley.