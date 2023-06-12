BOONEVILLE -- Two hundred and ninety-two (292) Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2023 spring semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 65 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 281 President's List scholars are from Mississippi, nine hail from Tennessee while two call Alabama home. Two hundred and forty-two (242) scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 50 were from outside the service area.
Overall, 694 individuals were either named to the President's List or the Vice President's List at Northeast for the 2023 Spring semester.
President's List
Thomas Joe Whitehead of Ashland (38603)
Scott Curtis Pope of Blue Mountain (38610)
Michael Lynn Roby of Blue Mountain (38610)
Autumn Parrish Wilson of Blue Mountain (38610)
Haley Drew Brown of Falkner (38629)
Anthony Castillo of Ripley (38663)
Ranadau Dillard of Ripley (38663)
Skylar Paige Flake of Ripley (38663)
Sydney Grace Flake of Ripley (38663)
Taylor Brooke Goolsby of Ripley (38663)
Sada Reese Horton of Ripley (38663)
Chelsey Nicole Jovel of Ripley (38663)
James Aubrey Ketchum of Ripley (38663)
Sebastian Keshon Mejia of Ripley (38663)
Johnny Ray Ross of Ripley (38663)
Emily Jean Simmons of Ripley (38663)
Savannah Grace Thrasher of Ripley (38663)
Jasmine Makayla Watts of Ripley (38663)
William Ross Wheeler of Ripley (38663)
Leia Annette Bernal of Walnut (38683)
Rran Gerald Cabriana of Walnut (38683)
Ashleigh Taylor Cooper of Walnut (38683)
Grayson Isabella Dixon of Walnut (38683)
Benjamin Ty Dowdy of Walnut (38683)
Dezaray Nichole Hawkins of Walnut (38683)
Allison Grace Hunt of Walnut (38683)
Lyndsey Jae King of Walnut (38683)
Shelby Ryan Lambert of Walnut (38683)
Isabelle Lea Martindale of Walnut (38683)
Brookelyn Taylor Pulse of Walnut (38683)
Jackson Ford Pulse of Walnut (38683)
Vice President's List
Four hundred and two (402) Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2023 Spring semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished Vice-President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 65 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 388 Vice-President's List scholars are from Mississippi, seven are from Tennessee, five hail from Alabama and one is from Arkansas and Georgia, respectively. Three hundred and twenty-five (325) scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 77 were from outside the service area.
Angel Gale Dupre of Blue Mountain (38610)
Kevin Ronaldo Gamez of Blue Mountain (38610)
Keith-Shawn Lamont Green of Blue Mountain (38610)
Saralen Rae Green of Blue Mountain (38610)
Katelyn Annabel Hancock of Blue Mountain (38610)
Shaletha Michelle Knox of Blue Mountain (38610)
Reagan Alizabeth Nance of Blue Mountain (38610)
Amy Ellen Rodgers of Blue Mountain (38610)
Anna Grace Butler of Falkner (38629)
Logan Leigh Hopkins of Falkner (38629)
Arieonna Reese Sanford of Falkner (38629)
Reed Yates Street of Falkner (38629)
Claudea Alexis Wilbanks of Falkner (38629)
Judson Craig Bennett of Ripley (38663)
Austin Cole Bonee of Ripley (38663)
Anna Reaghan Campbell of Ripley (38663)
Damion Scott Caples of Ripley (38663)
Jacob Andrew Hopkins of Ripley (38663)
Deshantae Deshuna Jackson of Ripley (38663)
Sergio Leonel Juarez of Ripley (38663)
Hailey Michelle Keeton of Ripley (38663)
Zachery Corbin Koon of Ripley (38663)
Kadon Race-Farrer Lindsey of Ripley (38663)
John Dalton Morton of Ripley (38663)
Mila Nicole Ragan of Ripley (38663)
Kylen Dale Rowland of Ripley (38663)
Jorge Medina Ruedas of Ripley (38663)
Jesus Erik Ruedas Cabral of Ripley (38663)
Jon Bailey Rutherford of Ripley (38663)
Jarrett Nobles Smith of Ripley (38663)
Kegan Donovan Belden of Walnut (38683)
Stone Robison Bradley of Walnut (38683)
Caleb Reed Brumfield of Walnut (38683)
Alesha Marie Cupples of Walnut (38683)
Hunter Remington Dale Doles of Walnut (38683)
Anna Grace Fiveash of Walnut (38683)
Tiffany Hope Fiveash of Walnut (38683)
Mykayla Janae Hall of Walnut (38683)
Laura Leigh Hughes of Walnut (38683)
Mabry Elise Jackson of Walnut (38683)
Cassady Erin Miles of Walnut (38683)
Amber Grace Mills of Walnut (38683)
Madalyn Rebecca Mullins of Walnut (38683)
Jordan Mya Rogers of Walnut (38683)
Darrell James Siddell of Walnut (38683)
Tatton Lee Waldon of Walnut (38683)
Mario Alonso Zuniga of Walnut (38683)
