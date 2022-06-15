BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College held its annual commencement exercises in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 in front of capacity crowds of graduates, friends, family and fans.
Health science students walked across the stage on Thursday, May 12 as those receiving degrees and certificates in Associate Degree Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Medical Assisting Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology and Respiratory Technology were all pinned by their respective program directors.
On Friday, May 13, the college celebrated university parallel students and those receiving their degrees in career and technical education degrees and certificates.
In total, over 600 students received their degrees from Northeast Mississippi Community College between the Fall 2021 and the Spring 2022 semesters.
Included in the 623 graduates were 607 students from Mississippi. Eight students hailed from Tennessee, six came from Alabama and two graduates were from Georgia.
Approximately half of the 623 that received their degrees and certificates were members of the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Northeast awarded 357 Associate of Arts degrees, 240 Associate of Applied Sciences degrees and 26 certificates between the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.
Nearly three-fourths of the graduates (460) came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Thirteen graduates finished their time at Northeast with more than one degree.
Stephanie Harris of New Albany, Tiffany Mitchell of Corinth, Teresa Russell of Iuka, Kaitlyn Squier of Booneville and Chrystal Stevens of Booneville all received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Business Management Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Administrative Office Technology.
Marie Hill of Corinth and Anna Williamson of Myrtle, both received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Business Management Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences in Accounting Technology.
Abigail McNutt of Weir and Desiree Taylor of Fulton, both received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Hospitality Management Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences in Culinary Arts while Tyler Coker of Rienzi and Ethan Young of Iuka, both received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Industrial Maintenance Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Electrical Technology.
Meghan Grubbs of Saltillo received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Administrative Office Technology.
Justin Wade of Booneville pulled off the rare feat of receiving an Associate of Arts and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree. Wade finished with an Associate of Arts in Arts and Humanities degree while finishing up an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Business Management Technology.
Graduates from Northeast Mississippi Community College for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters included:
Tyler Garren Byrd of Ashland (38603)
Kaitlyn Dalana Jeanes of Ashland (38603)
Lori Jo Knight of Ashland (38603)
Ashley Faith McCollum of Ashland (38603)
Jenna Christine Poff of Ashland (38603)
Edie Kay Conner of Blue Mountain (38610)
Jonathan Pannell Garrison of Blue Mountain (38610)
Shantaria Kenona Hamer of Blue Mountain (38610)
Selena Monae Hunsucker of Blue Mountain (38610)
Jacy Reyann Lewis of Blue Mountain (38610)
Kentarius Nichaud Milsap of Blue Mountain (38610)
Cemiya Etaja Morgan of Blue Mountain (38610)
Cassidy Breanna Ross of Blue Mountain (38610)
Victoria Graelynn Smith of Blue Mountain (38610)
Esmeralda Aburto-Saucedo of Falkner (38629)
Riley Matthew Akers of Falkner (38629)
Katheryn Dianna Hall of Falkner (38629)
Kyle Taylor Hilliard of Falkner (38629)
Cody LaQue Oneal Johnson of Falkner (38629)
Joshua Dalton Meeks of Falkner (38629)
Ava Elizabeth Palmer of Falkner (38629)
Adrienne Lucille Wilbanks of Falkner (38629)
TaZiyah Zykeria Agnew of Ripley (38663)
Chelsea Brooke Alsup of Ripley (38663)
Jessica Lynn Arnett of Ripley (38663)
Brianna Hope Baggett of Ripley (38663)
Shaun Alexander Barnes of Ripley (38663)
Gregory Elias Beaty of Ripley (38663)
Alicia Berenice Benavides of Ripley (38663)
Kyle Bradley Brock of Ripley (38663)
Olivia Grace Bullock of Ripley (38663)
Lizzie Grace Burks of Ripley (38663)
Hayden Ryan Crawford of Ripley (38663)
Ezell Lane Elliott of Ripley (38663)
Kelsi Irene Fournier of Ripley (38663)
Victoria Ashanti Fox of Ripley (38663)
Alexandria Camille Green of Ripley (38663)
Amber Danielle Guyton of Ripley (38663)
Abigail Alexis Hall of Ripley (38663)
Fredricous Jamarion Hamer of Ripley (38663)
Daysha Shawntay Johnson of Ripley (38663)
Colby Storm Lowry of Ripley (38663)
Johana Liseth Martinez of Ripley (38663)
Ally Rebecca Melton of Ripley (38663)
Addyston Anna Claire Moore of Ripley (38663)
Kati Beth Morgan of Ripley (38663)
Jenna Faye Pannell of Ripley (38663)
Bailey Jackson Quinn of Ripley (38663)
Wendy Ramirez of Ripley (38663)
Madison Elisabeth Reeves of Ripley (38663)
Maggie Marie Rolison of Ripley (38663)
Allan Ruedas of Ripley (38663)
Kimberly Lynne Theil of Ripley (38663)
Ashley Taylor Tomlinson of Ripley (38663)
Colton Scott Vandygriff of Ripley (38663)
Walker Julian Wilbanks of Ripley (38663)
Claudie Elizabeth Wilkerson of Ripley (38663)
Amanda Elizabeth Bain of Walnut (38683)
Conner Wyatt Braddock of Walnut (38683)
Chelsea Morgan Brock of Walnut (38683)
Grayson Isabella Dixon of Walnut (38683)
Elizabeth Lynn Gray of Walnut (38683)
Kaysey Marie Johnson of Walnut (38683)
Alisha Rose Martin of Walnut (38683)
Madison Ann Mathis of Walnut (38683)
Ashley Michelle McGough of Walnut (38683)
Hannah Kathryn Nelson of Walnut (38683)
Samson Blade Oaks of Walnut (38683)
Elizabeth Ann Peterson of Walnut (38683)
Laura Lillian Ray of Walnut (38683)
Merrie Jane Rhodes of Walnut (38683)
Parker Davis Robinson of Walnut (38683)
Danica Lynn Shelton of Walnut (38683)
Levi Benjamin Sides of Walnut (38683)
Carly Paige Simmons of Walnut (38683)
Callie Grace Spencer of Walnut (38683)