BOONEVILLE, MISS. -- Northeast Mississippi Community College's student body recently elected Ripley native Ally Melton to reign as the college's 2021 Homecoming Queen during campus-wide elections in early October.
Melton and the entire 2021 Homecoming court will make their first official appearance at a pep rally on the front lawn of the Ramsey Student Services Building on Thursday, October 14 at 12:10 p.m.
Northeast's 2021 Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the Tiger's National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) football game against Mississippi Delta Community College on Thursday, October 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For those who cannot make it to the homecoming ceremony or the game, both will be aired on the "Black Channel" of NEMCCTV.com
Melton, a graduate of Ripley High School, is the daughter of Bill and Amy Rolison Melton.
At Northeast, Melton has been actively involved in the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and was chosen as a freshman maid to the 2020 Homecoming Court.
Currently, Melton is in her second season as part of the 20-person Northeast cheerleading squad.
After her time at Northeast, Melton plans to focus on physical therapy as a major and finish a two-year physical therapy assistantship program.
Joining Melton on the 2021 Homecoming Court are sophomore maids Colby Cockrell of Ripley, Lynleigh Crabb of Rienzi, Morgan Drewry of Corinth, Addison Finch of Saltillo, Paige Knight of Booneville and Yalani Smith of Blue Mountain.
Freshmen maids include Maddie Grace Bennett of Myrtle, Melly Gardner of Baldwyn, Kassi Grimes of Belmont, Mary Houston Ivy of Booneville, Jaycee Drew Janzen of Booneville and Brianna Lowery of Iuka round out the 13-member court.
Escorts for the sophomore maids include Tray Evins of Starkville, Antwon Guyton of Ripley, Chandler Moody of Corinth, Levi Sides of Walnut, Mason Thompson of Belmont and John Whiteside of Haleyville, Alabama.
Escorts for freshmen maids include Keb Brawner of Kossuth, Hayden Donahue of Rienzi, Luke Gaines of Myrtle, Seth Ivy of Decatur, Alabama, Brock Seago of Kossuth and Lane Young of Dennis.
Pinedale native Luke Willard will serve as escort of Melton during the 2021 homecoming festivities.
Northeast's 2021 Homecoming Week will be jam packed with a variety of events to help Tiger Nation get in the homecoming spirit.
Northeast's Student Government Association and Student Activities has a full week planned heading into Homecoming 2021 on Thursday, October 14.