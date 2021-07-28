Pictured is (back l-r)) Harold Lomenick (Tishomingo County), Reid Bostick (Alcorn County), Hal Wright (Prentiss County), Matthew Goolsby (Tippah County), Douglas Jackson (Tippah County), Brian Thrasher (Alcorn County), Steve Morgan (Prentiss County), David Pounds (Prentiss County), (front row l-r) Northeast president Dr. Ricky Ford, Tony Smith (Prentiss County), Mary Childs (Tippah County), Northeast Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Development Foundation executive director Patrick Eaton, Mona Lisa Grady (Alcorn County), and Tracie Langston (Prentiss County). {span style=”caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;”} {/span}
Pictured is (back l-r)) Harold Lomenick (Tishomingo County), Reid Bostick (Alcorn County), Hal Wright (Prentiss County), Matthew Goolsby (Tippah County), Douglas Jackson (Tippah County), Brian Thrasher (Alcorn County), Steve Morgan (Prentiss County), David Pounds (Prentiss County), (front row l-r) Northeast president Dr. Ricky Ford, Tony Smith (Prentiss County), Mary Childs (Tippah County), Northeast Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Development Foundation executive director Patrick Eaton, Mona Lisa Grady (Alcorn County), and Tracie Langston (Prentiss County).
At it’s quarterly Board of Directors meeting May 20, two Northeast Development Foundation Board members were recognized for their service.
Tony Smith finished his term as president, and Mary Childs finished her term as vice-president for the 2020-21 year. Both have served on the Board since 2017.
Northeast’s Development Foundation offers a comprehensive program of giving opportunities and is specifically responsible for gifts to the college involving estate planning, real estate, insurance, endowments, annuities, trusts, pooled income funds or other special donations that require ongoing management or binding agreements.
It exists to serve Northeast by providing programs and benefits not fully provided by other sources.
For more information about becoming a game sponsor or making a donation to the foundation, contact Northeast Development Foundation executive director Patrick Eaton at 662-720-7165 or dpeaton@nemcc.edu.