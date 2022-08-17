RIPLEY • The Shark 102.3 FM radio station broadcasts Tippah County sports through their partnership with Michael Harrison's CMH Productions. This year, the station, owned by Ripley residents, Chris and Melinda Marsalis, will be adding to its sports coverage beyond Tippah County.
Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) recently chose WSKK The Shark 102.3 as its radio home for the 2022-2023 sports seasons.
"We are very excited that NEMCC chose us to offer radio broadcast coverage for their teams," said Chris Marsalis. “Northeast is a great institution, and we're thrilled to partner with their media team."
Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, listeners can catch the Northeast Tiger Football team on the Shark 102.3 radio, the Shark 102.3 smartphone app, or by simply going to shark1023.com and clicking on the Sports section. The games will also be video broadcast live on Northeast's NEMCCTV.COM.
The Shark will broadcast all NEMCC Tiger football games as well as one or two basketball and baseball games per week during those seasons.
"We feel very strongly that NEMCC is a great organization offering tremendous educational resources to The Shark coverage area, and we do everything we can to support their mission," said Marsalis.
The Shark is seeking sponsorships for NEMCC Sports coverage, and those sponsors will have video ads on NEMCCTV.COM for all games broadcast on The Shark, as well as ads on the radio. Any organizations interested in sponsoring NEMCC sports on The Shark may call the station at (662) 837-1023.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.