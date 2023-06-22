BOONEVILLE -- Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) has announced that over 300 students have been inducted into the prestigious Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society for the 2022 fall and 2023 spring semesters.
Induction for fall invitees took place on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the Claude Wright Room of the Haney Union, while the spring induction ceremony will be held on April 17 at 6 p.m. during Honors Night in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
Fall induction saw 161 students join the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa. Students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance, dedication, and commitment to excellence in their academic pursuits.
Similarly, the spring semester induction ceremony, to be held during Honors Night in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum, will recognize the academic excellence of 154 students who have received notice of their induction into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Both the 2022 Fall Induction Ceremony and the 2023 Spring Induction Ceremony can be seen on NEMCCTV.com, and the induction ceremonies are archived on the college's YouTube account at http://www.youtube.com/nemcctv
Students inducted into the Iota Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northeast come from a wide range of academic programs and backgrounds, and their induction is a reflection of the college's commitment to excellence in all fields of study.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society that recognizes the academic achievements of community college students. Induction into this prestigious society is a highly coveted honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students who have achieved this milestone.
Those inducteed into the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Northeast Mississippi Community College during the 2022-2023 academic year included:
Amy Ellen Rodgers of Blue Mountain (38610)
Angel Gale Dupre of Blue Mountain (38610)
Reagan Alizabeth Nance of Blue Mountain (38610)
Samuel Andrew Vaughan of Blue Mountain (38610)
Victoria Brooke Fryar of Blue Mountain (38610)
Anna Reaghan Campbell of Ripley (38663)
Beverly Sue Akins of Ripley (38663)
Chelsey Nicole Jovel of Ripley (38663)
Claudia Reyes-Lopez of Ripley (38663)
Elijah Cain Janes of Ripley (38663)
Emilee Sun Wilbanks of Ripley (38663)
Emily Jean Simmons of Ripley (38663)
Hanna Marie Graves of Ripley (38663)
Izabella Madison Morris of Ripley (38663)
Jacob Shane King of Ripley (38663)
James Aubrey Ketchum of Ripley (38663)
Jennifer Castillo of Ripley (38663)
Jon Bailey Rutherford of Ripley (38663)
Kylee Rayanne Jackson of Ripley (38663)
Mila Nicole Ragan of Ripley (38663)
Taylor Jade Burns of Ripley (38663)
Abby Grace Tomlinson of Walnut (38683)
Amber Grace Mills of Walnut (38683)
Benjamin Ty Dowdy of Walnut (38683)
Brookelyn Taylor Pulse of Walnut (38683)
Cassady Erin Miles of Walnut (38683)
Hunter Remington Dale Doles of Walnut (38683)
Isabelle Lea Martindale of Walnut (38683)
Jackson Ford Pulse of Walnut (38683)
Leia Annette Bernal of Walnut (38683)
Lyndsey Jae King of Walnut (38683)
Madison Faith Porterfield of Walnut (38683)
Sylvia Sharee Carter of Walnut (38683)
