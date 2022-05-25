BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College acknowledged the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 18.
During the 2022 Honors Day ceremony, which is sponsored by the college's Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, the college recognized students for the academic achieves in the area of business and engineering technology.
Northeast Business and Engineering Technology division head Jason Mattox presented Logan Barnett of Rienzi, Austin Booker of Iuka and Elizabeth Peterson of Walnut with the division's Academic Award for Excellence while Booneville's JaLisa Estes was named the Division of Business and Engineering Technology's most outstanding student.
In addition to the Honors Day ceremony, the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society held its annual spring induction during the event where the award-winning honor society welcomed over 150 new members into its ranks.
Northeast's Honor's Day serves as a ceremony to recognize the school's top students in each division - business and engineering technology, fine arts, health sciences, humanities and languages, social, behavioral and applied sciences and mathematics and sciences -- along with All-Mississippi Academic team members, Scholar's Bowl team members, the 2022 Northeast Hall of Fame inductees and acknowledgement of the Tremendous Individual Performance (TIP) and Teaching Outstanding Performance (TOP) award winners.
Approximately 250 members of the Northeast student body were recognized for their academic achievement and/or inducted into the national honor society.
Phi Theta Kappa seeks to foster the development of leadership and service, to provide an intellectual climate for the exchange of ideas, and to encourage the establishment of scholarships for advanced education.
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.