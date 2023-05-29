rip-2023-05-31-news-fine-art-1

Northeast Mississippi Community College acknowledged the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17. During the 2023 Honors Day ceremony, Northeast Fine Arts division head Dr. Ray Harris presented Isabel Goad of Glen, Caitlyn Osgood of New Albany and Savannah Thrasher of Ripley with the division's Academic Award for Excellence. Saltillo's Reid Rollins was named the Division of Fine Arts' most outstanding student. In addition, the Division of Fine Arts also honored Walnut's Tatton Waldon as the divisions' all-star. On hand for the Honors Day ceremony, which is sponsored by the college's Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, were (from left) Northeast Fine Arts division head Dr. Ray Harris, Tatton Waldon of Walnut, Isabell Goad of Glen, Savannah Thrasher of Ripley, Reid Rollins of Saltillo and Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.

BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi Community College celebrated the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17 in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum.

