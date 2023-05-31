rip-2023-05-31-news-nemcc-humanties-1

NEMCC acknowledged the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17. During the ceremony, Northeast Languages and Humanities division head Dr. Justin Treloar presented Reece Horton of Ripley, Taylor Poindexter of Glen and Robert Thaxton of Blue Springs with the division's Academic Award for Excellence. Booneville's Laynie Boren was named the Division of Languages and Humanities' most outstanding student. In addition, the Division of Languages and Humanities also honored Booneville's Jaycee Drew Janzen as the divisions' all-star. On hand for the Honors Day ceremony were (from left) Northeast Languages and Humanities division head Dr. Justin Treloar, Jaycee Drew Janzen of Booneville, Reece Horton of Ripley, Taylor Poindexter of Glen, Robert Thaxton of Blue Springs, Laynie Boren of Booneville and Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.

BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi Community College celebrated the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17 in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum.

