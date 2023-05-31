NEMCC acknowledged the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17. During the ceremony, Northeast Languages and Humanities division head Dr. Justin Treloar presented Reece Horton of Ripley, Taylor Poindexter of Glen and Robert Thaxton of Blue Springs with the division's Academic Award for Excellence. Booneville's Laynie Boren was named the Division of Languages and Humanities' most outstanding student. In addition, the Division of Languages and Humanities also honored Booneville's Jaycee Drew Janzen as the divisions' all-star. On hand for the Honors Day ceremony were (from left) Northeast Languages and Humanities division head Dr. Justin Treloar, Jaycee Drew Janzen of Booneville, Reece Horton of Ripley, Taylor Poindexter of Glen, Robert Thaxton of Blue Springs, Laynie Boren of Booneville and Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.
BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi Community College celebrated the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17 in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
During the 2023 Honors Day ceremony, which is sponsored by the college's Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, the college recognized students for the academic achievements in languages and humanities.
Northeast Languages and Humanities division head Dr. Justin Treloar presented Reese Horton of Ripley, Taylor Poindexter of Glen and Robert Thaxton of Blue Springs with the division's Academic Award for Excellence. Booneville's Laynie Boren was named the Division of Languages and Humanities' most outstanding student.
Coinciding with the announcement for the Academic Awards for Excellence and the Most Outstanding Student, the Division of Languages and Humanities also honored Booneville's Jaycee Drew Janzen as the divisions' all-star.
In addition to the Honors Day ceremony, the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society held its annual spring induction during the event where the award-winning honor society welcomed over 150 new members into its ranks.
Northeast's Honor's Day serves as a ceremony to recognize the school's top students in each division - business and engineering technology, fine arts, health sciences, humanities and languages, social, behavioral and applied sciences and mathematics and sciences -- Scholar's Bowl team members, Honors Institute graduates, the Honors Teacher of the Year, Collegiate DECA state and international winners, Phi Beta Lambda state and international winners, student winners of the college's annual art competition, the Tiger Award presentation for those who excel in sports, the annual Tyger Symmetry Creative Writing Contest winners, the 2023 Northeast Hall of Fame inductees and acknowledgement of the Tremendous Individual Performance (TIP) and Teaching Outstanding Performance (TOP) award winners.
Approximately 325 members of the Northeast student body were recognized for their academic achievement and/or inducted into the national honor society.
Phi Theta Kappa seeks to foster the development of leadership and service, to provide an intellectual climate for the exchange of ideas, and to encourage the establishment of scholarships for advanced education.
A full replay of the college's 2023 Honors Day and PTK Induction ceremony is available on the Northeast Mississippi Community College's YouTube account at http://www.youtube.com/nemcctv
