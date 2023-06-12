rip-2023-06-14-news-nemcc-students-1

NEMCC acknowledged the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17. During the ceremony, Northeast Social, Behavioral and Applied Sciences division head Robbie Coleman presented Haylee Cristo of Booneville, Skylar Flake of Ripley and Brianna Lowrey of Iuka with the division's Academic Award for Excellence. Booneville's Mary Houston Ivy was named the Division of Social, Behavioral and Applied Sciences' most outstanding student. In addition, the Division of Social, Behavioral and Applied Sciences also honored Southaven's Emmerie "Emme" Muizers as the divisions' all-star. On hand for the Honors Day ceremony were (from left) Northeast Social, Behavioral and Applied Sciences division head Robbie Coleman, Emmerie "Emme" Muizers, Haylee Cristo of Booneville, Skylar Flake of Ripley, Brianna Lowrey of Iuka, Mary Houston Ivy of Booneville and Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford.

BOONEVILLE -- Northeast Mississippi Community College celebrated the accomplishments and achievements of its employees and students during the college's annual Honors Day ceremony on Monday, April 17 in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum.

