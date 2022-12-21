BOONEVILLE • Two hundred and forty-six (249) Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2022 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 56 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 241 President's List scholars are from Mississippi and eight hail from Tennessee. Two hundred and two (201) scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 48 were from outside the service area.
Overall, 676 individuals were either named to the President's List or the Vice President's List at Northeast for the 2022 fall semester.
Students who earned inclusion on the 2022 Fall President's List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
Thomas Joe Whitehead of Ashland
Angel Gale Dupre of Blue Mountain
Kevin Ronaldo Gamez of Blue Mountain
Saralen Rae Green of Blue Mountain
Scott Curtis Pope of Blue Mountain
Jennifer Ann Rawson of Blue Mountain
Michael Lynn Roby of Blue Mountain
Claudea Alexis Wilbanks of Falkner
Haley Drew Brown of Falkner
Arieonna Reese Sanford of Falkner
Skylar Paige Flake of Ripley
Sydney Grace Flake of Ripley
Sada Reese Horton of Ripley
Chelsey Nicole Jovel of Ripley
Sebastian Keshon Mejia of Ripley
Jon Bailey Rutherford of Ripley
Savannah Grace Thrasher of Ripley
Jasmine Makayla Watts of Ripley
William Ross Wheeler of Ripley
Hunter Remington Dale Doles of Walnut
Allison Grace Hunt of Walnut
Grayson Isabella Dixon of Walnut
Isabelle Lea Martindale of Walnut
Amber Grace Mills of Walnut
Brookelyn Taylor Pulse of Walnut
Jackson Ford Pulse of Walnut
Information about Northeast Mississippi Community College
Northeast Mississippi Community College, located in Booneville, Mississippi, is continually moving forward.
In the spring of 2020, Northeast became just one of four community colleges in the world to reach the prestigious Apple Distinguished School designation. NEMCC was the recipient of the Ellucian Impact Award for 2020 that recognizes the college's advancements in technology and is the only school in the nation to receive the award with the second award going to the University of Greenwich in London and Kent, United Kingdom.
Northeast has been named one of the top colleges and universities in Mississippi and was recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as the Healthiest Workplace in Mississippi as it pertains to colleges and universities.
In addition to being one of the top colleges and universities in the nation, OnlineColleges.com recognized Northeast as the top school in the state of Mississippi for online education out of all colleges and universities, including four-year colleges and universities.
ZIPPIA has honored Northeast as the top community college in Mississippi in preparing students for the workforce and Northeast became the first college or university to offer a Z-degree (zero textbook cost) degree in the state of Mississippi as well.
Northeast athletics can also boast that it is home to a new ultramodern baseball and softball facility and currently holds the record for largest video boards for both sports in the community college ranks in the state.
The Chronicle of Higher Education has designated the college as one of its "Best Places to Work For," and CollegeChoice.net has named Northeast a Top 25 Community and Junior College in the country while The Center for Digital Education has recognized Northeast as a Top 10 Digital Community College in the nation.
Campus Labs recently named Northeast as one of two educational institutions in the nation as a Campus Labs Trailblazer Award honoree. The Campus Labs Trailblazer Award is based on the college creating a culture of assessment on campus through Campus Labs Planning to increase institutional adoption, focus on continuous improvement, and closing the loop in the institutional assessment priorities.
For more information about Northeast Mississippi Community College, visit http://www.nemcc.edu.
