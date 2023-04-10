BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi Community College's Intercollegiate Beef Judging team proved that agriculture and commerce education is alive and well in the northeast corner of Mississippi.
Northeast's all-freshman team of Carmen Fields of Tupelo, Isabelle Martindale of Walnut, Claire-Mann Taylor of Tishomingo, Allie Wilburn of Saltillo and Allie Windham of Thrasher placed in the Top 10 out of 40 teams from all over the country at the 58th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo in Jackson earlier this semester.
During the competition, contestants are tasked to judge 12 classes, with reasons given for eight. Categories included in the evaluation are Market, Continental, English and Braham breeds.
Contestants are allowed just 12 minutes to make observations, record their placings and take notes to assist them in their oral reasonings.
However, contestants cannot have their notes or any other assistive devices when justifying their reasonings to the national judges, nor can they confer with other contestants, coaches or anyone else during the competition.
According to team organizers, this was the first time the students had participated in this type of event.
Sponsors include members of the college's Division of Mathematics and Sciences, such as mathematics instructor Dr. Amy Marolt-Alred and biology instructor Dr. Rocky Hughes.
All senior and junior colleges offering a degree or animal science program are eligible to enter the Dixie National Intercollegiate Beef Judging Contest.
Mississippi's 58th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo is sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and is held on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.
Mississippi's Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo has become an international event, with the Mississippi State Fairgrounds hosting multiple equine and livestock shows over six weeks, including the Dixie National Rodeo, the Sale of Junior Champions, the Rodeo Days Expo, the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, the Dixie National Steakhouse and the Dixie National Parade.
