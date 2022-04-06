Northeast Mississippi Community College's Division of Workforce and Economic Development is offering area workers a chance to get a leg up on the competition with its 52-hour Production Technician course.
Northeast's Production Technician course is designed to prepare workers for a high-demand, entry-level production position by recognizing those workers who show a proficiency in core competencies of advanced manufacturing.
Classes are available in Booneville, Corinth, New Albany and Ripley and designed to fit the needs of any individual.
Booneville's course will meet Monday through Thursday in Holiday Hall from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. beginning on April 4 and culminating on June 20 with Anthony Hardin as the instructor.
Corinth is offering a pair of courses with Brent Johnson teaching a course from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. beginning on April 5 through June 21 on Tuesday and Thursday nights inside the Workforce Lab at the Northeast at Corinth campus.
Tyler Whitehead will manage the late afternoon/early evening course with a four-day a week class inside the Workforce Lab at the Northeast at Corinth campus from April 13 until June 30 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Northeast's New Albany campus will be a buzz with activity as it will host five courses of Production Technician certifications throughout the late spring.
Chad Nolan will oversee three courses while Kyle Carpenter will teach two of the courses.
Nolan will teach Production Technician courses on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the college's Union County campus. Monday's courses will run from March 21 until June 27; Tuesday courses will go from March 22 until June 28 while the Wednesday courses will start on March 23 and end on June 29.
Carpenter's two courses in New Albany will see a Tuesday and Wednesday class run throughout May and a Wednesday and Thursday course take place in June.
May's course will meet on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. while the June course will start on June 1 and culminate on June 29. Class times for the June course are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Chris Colucci will teach two Production Technician courses in Ripley on Monday and Tuesdays at the Northeast at Ripley campus. Monday's course will start on March 21 and end on June 27 while Tuesday classes start on March 22 and end June 28. Both classes in Ripley will run from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Northeast's Workforce Production Technician program is a 52-hour course designed with input from local industries that includes training and hands-on application of skills, that is preferred by industry leaders.
Students in the Northeast Production Technician course will receive knowledge and understanding in the application of safety as it concerns a job site or workplace, workplace effectiveness, production documentation, precision measurements and high-performance manufacturing principles such as lean, 5S, value stream, quality tools, Statistical Process Controls, quality management systems and operating systems.
Those that finish the Production Technician program will receive credentials and a Northeast Mississippi Community College Workforce Production Technician certificate.
Students who complete the Production Technician program and receive Workforce certification will be able to apply for a "Z credit" in Manufacturing Skills Basic - IMM 1933, that will count as a technical elective for many of the career and technical education programs at Northeast.
Thanks to funding partners and sponsors, those wishing to enroll in the Production Technician program, can obtain their certification at no cost to the student. For those wanting to add the certification to their official college transcript, a small fee will be incurred.
To get started in Northeast's Production Technician program or to learn about any of the other offers by the college's Division of Workforce and Economic Development, visit http://www.nemcc.edu/workforce/courses.