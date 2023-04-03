BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi Community College's Collegiate DECA chapter once again proved its excellence at the 2023 Mississippi Collegiate DECA State Conference by capturing a total of 15 first place awards, four second place awards, and two fourth place ribbons.
Cole Nichols of Blue Springs and Emma Windham of Ripley earned first place in Business Ethics, while Mariah Williams of Booneville and Kimoka Lasley of Corinth were awarded first place in Business-to-Business Marketing.
Lasley, Williams and Neely Strickland of Glen secured first place in Culinary Arts, Britt Cooper of Pontotoc and Jayla Kelly of Pontotoc won first place in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Tres Jones of Rienzi was awarded first place in Hotel and Lodging, and Mollee Roberts of Booneville earned first place in Travel and Tourism.
Katie Gullick of New Albany and Kathryn Torres of New Albany triumphed in first place International Marketing, while Strickland and Becca Meeks of Tiplersville earned first place in Event Planning.
Northeast's success continued with Sebastian Mejia of Ripley, Arieonna Sanford of Falkner and Nichols receiving second place in Culinary Arts, and Dakota Hale of Iuka taking second place in Restaurant and Foodservice Management.
Mejia of Ripley and Sanford of Falkner secured fourth place in Event Planning.
Northeast's Collegiate DECA chapter not only achieved excellence in competitions but proved its leadership skills, as Sanford and Hale were elected to state-wide vice president positions.
Sanford was named State Vice President of Marketing, while Hale was awarded State Vice President of Leadership.
