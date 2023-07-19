BLUE MOUNTAIN - New Blue Mountain Principal Lee Holt, as well as new Vice-Principal Elizabeth Elliott, have been involved with Blue Mountain School, and the South Tippah School District as a whole, for several years, and have seen Blue Mountain’s improvement first-hand.
Now, as the newly-appointed leadership of Blue Mountain School, both Holt and Elliott look to lead the continuing upward trajectory of BMS, while maintaining the foundations of how that upward momentum began. Namely, through fostering a family-like atmosphere and leaning on a veteran presence throughout the teaching ranks of BMS.
“Being such a small school, it is a family atmosphere, where teachers have sometimes helped teach students throughout their entire educational career,” Holt said. “And so I think the family atmosphere is definitely one positive. Our teachers also stay. We have some very veteran teachers here that are vested in our Blue Mountain students, and desire to see them be successful.”
A graduate of New Albany High School, Principal Lee Holt began his teaching career in New Albany, teaching there for nine years before becoming the assistant principal at Hickory Flat Attendance Center. Holt then moved to the assistant principal’s position at Ripley Middle School before coming to BMS last year in the same role. Now in his first year as principal, Holt hopes to maintain the progress BMS has gained over the past few years.
“I think we are moving in the right direction, and we want to continue that,” Holt said. “One thing this year is that we want to do our very best to highlight the good things our students are doing here and the good things our teachers are accomplishing.”
These were sediments that Assistant Principal Elizabeth Elliott both shared and bore witness to, as she noted the dedication that BMS teachers display daily.
“One of our big strengths is our veteran teachers, but also the passion that these teachers have for helping our students,” Elliott said. “They really pour their heart and soul into helping our students achieve academic success.”
Elliott, who began her teaching career at Hernando before starting at BMS, has had first-hand experience of the progress made at BMS over the past eight years. Now in her first year in a leadership capacity, Elliott hopes to see student success go past the walls of the school, and into the community.
“It’s not just that we want them to succeed academically,” Elliott said discussing BMS students. “We want them to see success in their life as their career develops and through their college and career decisions. We want the best for them.”
Both Holt and Elliott noted the progress made by BMS in the last year. Notably, BMS had one of the highest U.S. History scores in the state last school year and continues to prepare students for life after school through the work of staff like Deana Reno, a career coach whose efforts give BMS students exposure to a wide range of potential career choices.
This progress, according to Holt, is dependent on developing the student/teacher relationship and using that relationship to aid in fostering an environment that gives the students the best chance to succeed.
“Get to know your students, and show your students that you care about them,” Holt said. “Because if a student feels that you do not care for them as a teacher or an administrator, then they’re not likely to perform well. One of the biggest and most important things is to build a relationship with our students. Once you’re able to build that relationship with your students, then you can push them academically. But again, I believe it is a ‘then,’ thing. It’s a difficult sell if that’s all you’re trying to do, is trying to only push them academically. They need to know that you care.”
Overall, both Holt and Elliott have high expectations of what the students, staff, and administration of BMS can achieve next year.
“No reason why we can’t have high expectations here. We’re gonna push our students,” Holt said.
“There are endless possibilities for what we can achieve next year as a school,” Elliott said.
