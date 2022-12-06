RIPLEY • To the Ramparts of Infinity, a new book by author Jack D. Elliott, details the life and history of Colonel W.C. Falkner, the great-grandfather of writer William Faulkner and namesake of the town of Falkner.
Elliott and Senator Rita Parks made an appearance at The Rotary Club of Ripley this past week to promote the book.
Elliott’s book is the first biography of Col. Falkner since a dissertation by Donald Duclos in 1961. With this in mind, Elliott’s goal was to, “Provide a sound biography on Falkner, while seeking to identify sites in Ripley that were associated with the Colonel and his family.”
Elliott’s interest in Col. Falkner, his family and the relations to Northeast Mississippi began almost 50 years ago. He attended the first Yoknapatawpha Conference, held at Ole Miss, in 1974. According to Elliott, one of the tours with the conference took him to Ripley, and it was always something that stuck with him.
“I got interested in local history around 1973 when I was about 20 years old,” Elliott said. “I started understanding all of the happenings in the area and how it all fit into a network of persons, places and events. Around the same time, I found out about William Faulkner’s Yoknapatawpha County stories.”
Yoknapatawpha County is a fictional Mississippi County, largely based on Lafayette County. Although Elliott is not from Lafayette County, he came to form a connection with the fictional county.
“I developed a real sense of local history and family connections from early on,” Elliott said. “That gave me a certain sensible identity with William Faulkner’s Yoknapatawpha stories which are set in Northeast Mississippi, the same area I grew up in.”
His connection with Faulkner’s Yoknapatawpha County stories led him to an interest in Faulkner’s great-grandfather, Col. W.C. Falkner. Elliott later began to work at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Although, at this time in his life, it was more of a passing interest than something he wanted to dedicate an entire book to.
When he was around Ripley during this time, he would spend time at Ripley Cemetery just to see Col. Falkner’s monument. Still, it was just a passing interest of his.
That all changed when Elliott retired from the Department of Archives and History. In 2010 he was invited to the Falkner Heritage Festival, which was a festival that took place in Ripley from 2007 to 2014. According to Elliott, it caused a resurgence of interest in Falkner.
After attending the festival, Elliott started researching places that were associated with Falkner.
“My wife has always told me I'm obsessive-compulsive,” Elliott said. “I can't just research anything lightly. I get totally absorbed with it, which is what happened with Col. Falkner and Ripley”
He would go on to spend a lot of time in and around Ripley doing research. He frequented the Southern Sentinel office, Ripley Library, the Chancery Clerk’s office and many other places scouring source material on Falkner.
“It finally occurred to me to do a biography of Col. Falkner since there wasn't a good one out there,” Elliott said.
He began writing the book in 2015. For the next few years, he would work meticulously on researching and writing about the life of Col. Falkner. He went on to publish a few other academic articles and such during the period of writing, but not until 2020 was the book completely finished.
He submitted the book in 2020 and it was published in Nov. 2022.
Elliott hopes the book will serve as a reference point for those interested in the topic of Falkner and the Northeast Mississippi region. He plans for the book to live on long after he is gone, and will be enjoyed by Falkner scholars and history researchers for years to come.
“Makes us realize there’s more to the world than the here and now,” Elliott said. “It makes you see how things come together in our world.”
