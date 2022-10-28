HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat Public Library has a new home after being on Hickory Flat Attendance Center’s campus for nearly 20 years.
The new building opened in late Sept. and they recently hosted an open house event for people to come see and survey the new building. Guests were treated to food, beverages and conversation with Benton County library staff.
The new library, located at 260 Oak St. in Hickory Flat, is slightly smaller than the previous spot, however, library staff, such as Benton County Library Director Jeannie Burton, is excited about having their own space to call home.
“The community is very excited about the new library,” Burton said. “We are looking forward to this next chapter in library service.”
Burton’s career is coming to an end at the end of the year when she will officially retire. Current Hickory Flat librarian, Carrie Simpson, will assume the position as Benton County Library Director.
“We’re very excited for the public library to have its own space,” Simpson said. “It’s smaller, but we are very proud of the building.”
Construction began on the new building in Aug. 2021 after the Hickory Flat Board of Supervisors decided it was time for the library to move off of the school campus. In addition to the new building, the library received new computers to use and some new reading material, bringing the total number of materials available to checkout to around 6,500.
“I love it,” Hickory Flat branch manager Tina Burks said. “I’m very excited about the new building. I did love the old one, but this is going to be great.”
The Hickory Flat Library is asking local artists to donate or loan some works to be put on display at the library. If you or anyone you know may be interested, please contact the library at (662) 333-1322 during business hours.
