RIPLEY • The Ripley Board of Aldermen held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at City Hall. Present were Mayor Chris Marsalis and Aldermen Joey Bryant, Steven Freeman, Jon Grisham, Jackie McKenzie and Homer Richardson.
The board heard from local citizens regarding the replacement of street signs in the Forest Gate neighborhood. Resident Max Miller spoke on behalf of some citizens who are willing to pay for replacement signs if the city will install them. The new street signs will have a different appearance and will be similar to those found in neighboring towns. Miller and the citizens group had already consulted with the city engineer and 911 officials to ensure these will be compliant with all regulations. The board unanimously voted to approve installation of these new signs once they have been purchased and delivered.
Additional actions taken during the meeting included:
• Approved the extension of the local ordinance requiring face masks be worn in public places as part of ongoing COVID-19 prevention measures.
• Approved the hiring of Joel Oqendo as a full-time police officer for the town and Adam Zellner as a part time officer.
• Accepted a bid from The Peoples Bank to serve as the city depository for the years 2021/2022.
• Designated County Oaks Cove as Superintendent Bernell Hoyle Memorial Avenue. Superintendent Hoyle passed away earlier this year after serving as pastor of Saint James Church of God in Christ for over 50 years.
• Approved continuation of the Tourism Tax on lodging and prepared meals. The additional 2 percent tax continues to pay for The Peoples Bank Sportsplex used by the city.
• Accepted and awarded bids by Worsham Brothers Construction for Veterans Memorial Park construction
• Accepted quotes and awarded contact for the L. A. Cummins center to Roberts Builders.
• Approved advertising bids for the Norwall Center
• Declared BBI, Inc. as sole source for town computer hardware and software support for the 2021/2022 year.
The next City of Ripley board meeting is set Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.