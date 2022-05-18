RIPLEY • “Welcome to the new Tippah County Hospital. Your hospital.”
Those were the words framed by TCH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrick Chapman on Sunday afternoon to around 300 Tippah County citizens and local officials alike – all of whom were there to christen the new 68,000 square-foot facility at 1005 City Avenue North.
“Perhaps today we are witnessing the greatest example and culmination of what our county can achieve by working together,” Chapman later said. “For behind us is the most expensive public building ever constructed in Tippah County and it is the latest and greatest hospital in our beautiful state. Our heartfelt gratitude and thanks today is extended to our Hospital Board of Trustees and her able long-serving faithful attorney, who together saw, adopted, and guided this vision. It has indeed been a long journey and shared vision for all of us for many years. It is a dream come true.”
The dream of this new facility started four years ago and evolved after multiple studies were done on how to improve the now, old hospital, which was built in 1948 and admitted its first patient in April of 1950.
“It was insurmountable to renovate it,” said Chapman. “You cannot go through concrete floors to change plumbing, oxygen suction, nitrogen lines. And then once you start renovating in the old hospital, by law you have to bring everything up to code and so things that were grandfathered – because we’ve been in place for so many years – now have to be brought up to code if you start renovating. It was just more cost effective to build a new hospital than to renovate the old.”
The hospital is owned by Tippah County and the management is vested in a seven-member Board of Trustees appointed by the Tippah County Board of Supervisors.
As Sean Akins, the attorney for the Board of Supervisors, pointed out in his speech on Sunday, the new building that cost $27.5 million comes without any increase to property taxes to citizens of the county.
That was due to local government officials financing the operation through New Market Tax Credits, county bonds and a timely loan from The Peoples Bank.
The entirety of the process needed miracle after miracle to prevail.
“From the beginning, it has been clear that God has been a part of this project at every turn,” said Akins. “The Board of Supervisors committed to issuing bonds to contribute $9.5 million to the project. Keep in mind that Tippah County had not successfully issued bonds since the 1980s. God blessed us when the bonds were issued, without any objection. Ultimately, we were again blessed that those bonds sold for a premium and generated an extra $700,000 that prevented us from having to cut parts of the building when the bids came in higher than expected.
“Finally, in March, 2020, we had the land, we had Century Construction on board and we were ready to close. We were on the final conference call on Wednesday before the funding was supposed to close on the following Monday. During that call, Hope Credit revealed that $2.5 million in their funding was going to be delayed bringing the project to a halt. So I picked up the phone and called Bob Glover and said, ‘Bob, I need $2.5 million dollars.’ And he said ‘We will have you a check on Friday.’ So the following day, the project was back on track. God blessed us with The Peoples Bank to rescue the project.
“That was the same day that New York City shut down for the COVID pandemic. On the following Monday, we closed without any problems. Had we not closed that day, the pandemic would have derailed this project permanently.”
The project met its completion earlier this month and patients were moved in and out of the old hospital on Monday morning.
Future plans involve tearing down the old building to make way for additional parking and a potential expansion projects down the road.
The transition means better care for patients – away from the decrepit building in need of a complete overhaul. But it also serves a recruiting and retention resource for the future of the hospital.
“It means a great deal to the people of Tippah County to bring the latest technologies, the latest recruitment efforts in new practitioners and new doctors,” Chapman said. “We weren’t going to be able to attract new physicians to come to Tippah County in that old, wore-out hospital with plaster falling off the walls. We had to have this new state of the art facility. And plus it leads to a much better healthcare situation for the people and citizens of Tippah County.”
In part of the grand revealing of the new hospital, Chapman made a special announcement in regards of honoring two local medical heroes. Dr. Charles Elliott, Chief of Staff of TCH, and Dr. Troy Cappleman each were recognized with a part of the building named in their honor.
Unveiled at the ceremony was the nameplates of The Charles M. Elliott, M.D. Med-Surg Unit and The Troy Cappleman, M.D. Emergency Room.
“It was a genuine pleasure for me to be able to do that because they’re very deserving,” said Chapman. “They’ve been a tremendous part of healthcare in Tippah County for a combined 90 years. They’ve made a great difference in our county.”