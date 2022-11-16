A new South Tippah School Board member will be inaugurated in January after her win on Election Day.
Nicole Bullock defeated former Ripley Middle School principal James Storey to win the District 3 seat on the South Tippah School Board. Bullock won nearly 70% of the vote.
Bullock, a lifelong resident of Tippah County and Pine Grove School graduate, lives in Dumas with her husband, Chris, and their two kids, Jacob and Jenna.
Following high school, she went on to graduate from Itawamba Community College and later earned her bachelors from Mississippi University for Women. She has been a registered nurse since 2008 and worked in the healthcare field for many years.
However, in 2020 she decided to pivot to a new career as a realtor. After being elected, she now adds a new responsibility to her plate that she plans to embrace fully.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Bullock said. “I’m pleased with the outcome and I am grateful to the people in my district for putting their faith in me.”
Bullock doesn't currently have a background in education. However, she is excited about the opportunity to positively impact young people’s education. She believes her former healthcare administration experience will help her transition to education.
“I think making sure the teachers and students are well represented is very important,” Bullock said.
After former District 3 board member Wayne Jumper decided not to run for reelection, Bullock saw her chance to represent the school district she once attended.
“It’s time for my generation to step up and become involved,” Bullock said. “The opportunity presented itself and I just felt like this would be a good time”
Although according to Bullock, there aren’t any particular issues she wants to address once she officially joins the school board, she knows there will be areas for improvement in each school in the district.
“I think it's going to be important for me to get in and see what the areas of opportunity are, and then see how I can best help with those,” Bullock said. “I think each school probably has different areas of opportunity. Each school is important. Seeing how I can support each school is important to me.”
