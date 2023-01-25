As of Tuesday, Jan. 24, Nine more candidates qualified for the upcoming elections in Tippah and Benton County.
Qualifying officially began on Jan. 3 and runs through the month.
Feb. 1 is the deadline to qualify for elections.
Five new candidates have decided to run in Tippah County since last week. Currently, all candidates in Tippah County have registered as Republicans.
Mike Long, the two-term Chancery Clerk, will not be running for reelection. Jimmy Johnson, Shana Lowry, former Ripley mayor Chris Marsalis and the newest contestant John E. Stubbs are the four candidates who have qualified for the office.
The Tippah County Sheriff's office, currently held by incumbent Karl Gaillard, will be challenged by Jeremy Hogue.
The competition for District 2 Supervisor is heating up, as incumbent Greg Harrell will need to win back his seat against Mark Robertson, Jerry Windham and now Randy Chunn, who entered his name into the race over the past week.
Incumbent District 5 supervisor Chad Newby will also face some resistance in 2023 as Mary Lee Robinson has entered the race in an attempt to win his seat at the Supervisor's table.
Benny Jackson will have at least one opponent in the election for Justice Court Judge in North Tippah as Tommy Garrett has entered the race.
All other races in Tippah County remain the same as last week.
Chris McCalister, the incumbent Coroner, will be opposed by Krystal Floyd.
Steve Morrison is attempting to take down incumbent Mike Graves for District 3 representation on the Tippah County Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Randy Graves will run for Circuit Clerk reelection. Currently, he has no opposition.
North Tippah Constable Terry Mathis and South Tippah Constable Keith Bullock are both running for reelection. Bullock does not yet have an opponent in the South. However, Bradley Watson will attempt to take down the incumbent Mathis in the North.
Bart M. Adams is running for reelection as county attorney. Adams currently does not have any opposition.
Sonny Meeks remains unopposed in his campaign for reelection as Justice Court Judge in South Tippah.
District 1 Supervisor and current board president Jimmy Gunn will run again. Larry Devore will challenge his seat on the board.
In the Supervisor's fourth district, Glen Michael does not currently have an opponent.
Joe Akins will run for tax assessor/collector as the incumbent. He currently does not have an opponent.
Benton County elections are heating up, as four new candidates are attempting to take county office.
Incumbent District 3 Supervisor James Lowry (D) now has even more competition for his seat on the Board of Supervisors as Mark Mills (D) joins Stephen Matthews (D) in the race.
District 4 incumbent Tommy Fortner (D) will now have multiple opponents in 2023 as Kyle Elliott (D) and Jason Hunter (R) attempt to take his seat on the board.
District 5 Supervisor and board president Ricky Pipkin has yet to qualify for the election. Craig Briscoe (R) and now Johnny Thompson (R) have qualified for the office.
At this time, incumbent North Benton Constable Tracy Hampton has yet to qualify for reelection after winning the recent special election for the post last year. His opponent in that race, Joe Medeiros (I), qualified over the past week.
The other races remain the same as last week.
The Benton County Sheriff election remains the most highly contested race in either county. Incumbent Sheriff Robby Goolsby (D) will fight to retain his office against five others, including Bobby Dickerson (R), David Matlock (R), Lane Hobson (D), Robert Fortner (R) and C.J. Peters (R).
Incumbent Coroner Larry Hobson (D) is being challenged by LaQuita Scruggs Reaves (D).
Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie (D) and Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves (D) will both run for reelection. Both are currently unopposed.
Shannon Wilburn (D), is currently running for his tax collector seat unopposed.
As with Tippah County, the entire Board of Supervisors is on the ballot. District 1 supervisor Chris Shoup (D) is seeking reelection and is opposed by Roosevelt Traylor (D) and Shane Brooks (R).
District 2 incumbent James Griffin has yet to qualify for this election cycle. Alonzo Tucker (D) and Mario Bean (D) are the current candidates.
North and South Benton Justice Court Judge Brody Childers and Gary McBride both intend to retain their seats on the bench this year. They are both unopposed at this time.
Incumbent Shane Ward (D) will face Clark McCallum for Benton South Constable.
The qualifying Fee for County Office is $100. There will be a Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2023, with a runoff if needed on Aug. 29, 2023. The General Election will be on Nov. 7, 2023.
For more information on Tippah County, please contact the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-837-7370.
For more information on Benton County, please contact the Benton County Circuit Clerk's office at 662-224-6310.
The final day to register for both counties is Feb. 1, 2023.
