TUPELO • North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo recently recognized Home Health nursing assistant Tracey Gaillard as Star of the Month.
Upon arriving at a patient’s home, Tracie found the patient very sick and not acting like herself. Tracie immediately knew something was wrong and spoke with the caregiver, who told her the patient had been very sick since early that morning and was confused. After obtaining the patient’s vital signs, Tracie called the patient’s Home Health nurse, who encouraged the caregiver to take the patient to the Emergency Department.
Tracey helped the caregiver get the patient into a family member’s vehicle and followed them all the way to the local hospital. Once there, she helped them get the patient into the Emergency Department.
“Thank you, Tracey, for always going over and beyond for our patients to make sure they are safe and cared for,” wrote the coworkers who nominated her. “It does not go unnoticed.”
Tracey joined the NMMC staff in 1991.
“I am so thankful that God allows me to have a job that I love where I get to take care of patients and they become family,” she says. “The staff I work with is amazing. I am overwhelmed and honored that my coworkers and patients thought enough of me to make me Star of the Month. I am thankful to NMMC Home Health for allowing me to continue to do what I love and the support they give.”
Tracey has two children, Tierra and Lorenzo Gaillard, a daughter-in-law Christina, and two grandchildren, Lorenzen and Kristian. She lives in Falkner and attends Bethlehem Baptist Church there.
