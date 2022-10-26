ASHLAND • The Board of Directors of North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Inc. along with staff and the Ashland community celebrated the groundbreaking for NMPHC’s new Multi-Specialty Telehealth Center on Monday, Oct. 17.
A small crowd of approximately 35 NMPHC Board members and employees, public officials, contractors and general public participated in the ceremony.
The project represents an almost $4 million investment in the Ashland campus that includes telehealth facilities that will allow convenient access to several specialty fields via the latest remote medical technology.
Dr. Christina Nunnally, Chief Quality Officer at NMPHC, in describing the project said, “Many of our patients reside more than fifty miles from locations offering specialty services. Rural communities often face barriers to accessing specialist services due to the distance and a lack of reliable and affordable transportation,” and that the facility “…will provide specialist services in partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center right here in Ashland, Mississippi.”
“As one of only two Telehealth Centers of Excellence in the country, UMMC Center for Telehealth is excited to continue working with the North Mississippi Primary Health Care team to provide greater access to specialty services. The new telehealth and administration building is an investment in the health care of residents of Ashland, Benton County and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Saurabh Chandra, Chief Telehealth Officer at University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The project budget includes $663,691.00 in Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act with NMPHC contributing nearly $3.4 million. The building will be approximately 7,000 square feet on two floors and will be the first building in Ashland with an elevator. In addition to the Telehealth facilities, the building will also house administrative offices and the NMPHC Pharmacy, which is currently located on the Ashland Square. The building was designed by ArchitectureSouth from Tupelo who will be managing the project. Roberts Builders from Ripley is the General Contractor. The project has been in planning for over a year with the grant award announced in 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
The Telehealth building is just one of several ongoing and planned projects to expand and improve services across Northeast Mississippi.
NMPHC CEO, James D. Nunnally added, “This and other projects illustrate our commitment and investment to further our mission ‘…to provide access to quality primary and preventive health care to the underserved of our communities in as responsible and caring manner’.”
North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Inc. is a 501c(3), non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center with headquarters and clinic facilities in Ashland, Mississippi, and clinic facilities in Booneville, Corinth, New Albany, Oxford, Ripley, Tishomingo and Walnut that offer primary medical and dental and mental health services
