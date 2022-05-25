RIPLEY • The James D. Nunnally Center for Community Health Excellence was formally dedicated to the CEO of North Mississippi Primary Health Care of 30-plus years on Sunday, May 22 with a celebratory open house and ceremony held at the facility’s ballroom.
The Center was finished in September of 2021 but the formal dedication was held off due to COVID concerns. It is located directly adjacent to Ripley Health Care Associates on South Line Street. The 11,000 square foot facility offers space for educational activities to the general public and the local healthcare community. NMPHC offers this space for public education on a variety of health topics including healthy eating, disease management, accident prevention, and much more. The Center also hosts educational sessions on topics that impact healthy living such as financial stability, eligibility for assistance programs, and workforce development. It is also a space for health professionals to gather for continuing education and professional association meetings.
Former state Senator Bill Stone opened the ceremony with remarks, thanking elected officials, patients and others who attended the dedication. Stone serves as the Special Projects Officer for NMPHC.
Tim Watson, pastor of Charity Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Chalybeate, followed Stone by delivering the invocation. Watson is one of 11 members of the NMPHC Board of Directors.
Chairman of the Board, Carolyn Tucker, then welcomed a crowd of over 100 people in attendance.
“On behalf of Mr. Nunnally, our CEO, our entire Board of Directors, and the entire staff of the North Mississippi Primary Health Care, we welcome you here today because this is a great opportunity for us and we enjoy very much what we do to make lives better,” said Tucker.
Dr. Christina Nunnally, who is James Nunnally’s daughter-in-law and the NMPHC Chief Quality Officer, provided a brief overview of the history of NMPHC.
“In October of 1983, a group of nine community-minded Benton Countians formed the non-profit (organization), North Benton County Health Care, to secure $404,000 in federal grant funds to establish healthcare services in Ashland, Mississippi,” Christina Nunnally said to start her speech. “Over the next months, 30 volunteers spent 10,000 hours refurbishing the 4,800 square foot old Hobson Lumber Company building into a medical and dental clinic.”
Dr. Christina Nunnally stated that exactly a year later, the clinic was serving an average of 36 medical patients and 20 dental patients per day. By 1991, the operation expanded into Tippah County with the opening of Walnut Medical Center. In 1997, Ripley Medical Center became the third clinic to open after the purchase of Family Medical Center. Then, Booneville Community Health Center and Corinth Health Care Associates followed over the next seven years before the company rebranded, changing its name to North Mississippi Primary Health Care to better represent its constituents.
Today, NMPHC serves over 18,000 patients throughout North Mississippi providing medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, transportation and case management services.
Dr. Christina Nunnally reminded the audience of not only the past achievements but of future ones as well, such as Walnut Dental Clinic, Walnut Imaging Center, and a multi-specialty telehealth center in Ashland, where patients can access care without traveling “more than 50 miles” to see a specialist.
Walnut Dental Clinic is scheduled for an opening this winter.
After quick greetings from Rashad Williams of Community Health Center Associates and Linda Smith of ArchitectureSouth, PA, attorney Tony Farese, Treasurer of the Board, formally dedicated the building in the honor of James Nunnally.
“It’s my privilege to celebrate with you today and acknowledge the work of our CEO James David Nunnally,” said Farese.
Farese noted that James Nunnally is a Dumas native that began his career path in education, spending over 12 years as a teacher in the Benton County School District before chasing a new journey in the state legislature. James Nunnally served four terms representing citizens of both Benton and Tippah counties.
Following his work in Jackson, James Nunnally was approached and asked to take over as CEO of North Benton County Health Care.
“My father, Judge Anthony T. Farese talked to him and explained to Mr. Nunnally that the citizens of Benton County needed this clinic – and without it – the survival of our county was in serious doubt,” said Farese.
Farese continued, “Why did James Nunnally take on the task of providing healthcare to citizens of one of the poorest counties in this state? Because he has the heart of a servant. He’s willing and wanting to serve his fellow man.”
Farese mentioned that the once nine-member clinic in Ashland has now blossomed into a nine-clinic operation that employs over 100 people across Ashland, Walnut, Ripley, Booneville, Corinth, New Albany, Tishomingo, and Oxford.
So when the need came for a training facility to be built, there was no room for expansion in Ashland, and a decision was made to build in Ripley.
“This is what was designed through Mr. Nunnally’s leadership. So our Board of Directors that it was only fitting and just to name this building after the man who has worked so hard for over 33 and a half years to provide healthcare services to all of the citizens, regardless of their income, regardless of their background, throughout North Mississippi,” said Farese.
James Nunnally concluded the program with closing remarks.
“I’m indeed grateful for such a tremendous effort and ever kindness,” James Nunnally said. “I’m so thankful for this wonderful honor and for friends and family who have come to share. From one clinic in an old lumber company building to eight, nine clinics all over Northeast Mississippi, it has been an incredible journey that we’re so blessed to have made it this far. But don’t forget – we’re not done. We have more to do.”