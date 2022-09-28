ASHLAND – North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Inc. has received three American Heart Association outpatient program achievement awards in recognition for its commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure management. The awards recognize a commitment to following the latest evidence- and science-based care guidelines.
NMPHC nationally recognized for its commitment to improve cardiovascular health
