On Tuesday, May 9, teachers from North and South Tippah School Districts were honored as this year's teachers of distinction during the Ripley Rotary Club's weekly meeting.
All winning teachers, along with North Tippah superintendent Scott Smith and South Tippah assistant superintendent Ruby Bennett and their respective principals, were in attendance to accept the awards. The first place winners from each school district were awarded with $1,000, while the second and third place winners were given $500 and $250, respectively.
The North Tippah winners this year were Randy Bishop, Greg Winter and Jessica M. Stacks.
Walnut Attendance Center's Randy Bishop won first place in North Tippah. Bishop teaches ninth-12th grade U.S. history, dual-enrollment U.S. history, government, economics and humanities. Greg Winter, North Tippah's second place winner, teaches high school foundations of algebra, algebra one and two at Walnut Attendance Center. The third place winner in North Tippah was Jessica M. Stacks, who teaches ninth and 10th grade English at Falkner High School.
South Tippah's Heather Christian, Laura M. Green and Matt King were this year's recipients.
Christian, a fourth grade math and science teacher at Pine Grove, was South Tippah's first place winner. The second place winner, Laura M Green, teaches sixth grade English-language arts at Ripley Middle School. Matt King won third place in South Tippah. King teaches 11th grade U.S. history at Pine Grove School.
Tippah and Ripley Growing Excellent Together, or TARGET, is a local tax-exempt foundation that sponsors the annual teachers of distinction program and offers rewards to the winning educators.
Through TARGET - individuals, families, organizations and companies can invest in the local community and their individual charitable passions. TARGET is an affiliate of CREATE Foundation of North Mississippi, which allows for coordination of efforts across multiple communities throughout North Mississippi.
The teachers of distinction nomination process begins in January. Nominations can come from students, parents, school personnel or just interested individuals. The nomination process is open for around a month before TARGET contacts the teachers who were nominated to ask them to send us information which includes a professional biography, along with their philosophy of teaching. From there, the teachers responses are sent to the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo who finds independent judges who choose the winners.
