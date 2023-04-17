North Tippah Board of Education met on Thursday, April 13 at the district office in Falkner for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Those in attendance included superintendent Scott Smith, board members Larry Devore, Ronnie Huddleston, Jim Jackson, Allen McMillin, Greg James, business manager Annette McCoy, technology director John Eaton, federal programs director Emily Eaton, director of exceptional students Christy Wilbanks, Chalybeate Elementary School principal Janalee Leak, Falkner Elementary School principal Beth March and Walnut Elementary School principal Marcy Bryant.
All votes were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Recognized Madi Kate Vuncannon for being the 2A girls basketball player of the year in Mississippi.
-- Recognized Walnut Attendance Center's Sr. and Jr. FFA team for placing first and second, respectively, in Mississippi during the dairy judging competition. The Sr. team will travel to Indianapolis, IN to represent the state in the national dairy judging competition.
-- Approved consent agenda, which included the two previous meeting minutes, educational field trips, fundraiser requests, resignations and correspondence.
-- Approved claims docket, transmittal reports for activity funds, district financial statements and amendments and lunch financial statements and amendments.
-- Approved recommendation of superintendent Scott Smith and Falkner Elementary School principal Beth March to employ Shiloh Mauney as a certified teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved the addition of teachers to the after-school tutoring list.
-- Approved Kim Theil to end the lease agreement at the end of March 2023.
-- Approved memorandum of understanding between Strategic Solutions for Families Inc. and North Tippah School District.
-- Approved rental agreement for use of tennis courts with the town of Walnut.
-- Approved permission to request sealed depository bis for North Tippah School District, bid date to be set at May 20, 2024. Sealed bids will be sent to the Mississippi Attorney General's office for opening.
-- Approved recommendation of superintendent Scott Smith and food service director Jennifer Stroupe to employ cafeteria staff for the 202-2024 school year.
-- Approved recommendation of superintendent Scott Smith and transportation director Jennifer Stroupe to employ bus drivers and substitute bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved North Tippah School District's coaches' supplement salary schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of the district's 2023-2024 non-certified staff.
-- Approved recommendation of superintendent Scott Smith and Falkner Elementary School principal Beth March to employ Dawn Bennett as a certified teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved amendment to JCD GED program policy back to the original policy and approved new policy JCDC-HSE program.
-- Approved 2023-2024 master teacher supplements.
-- Approved policy section C - general school admission.
-- Approved employment of substitute teachers and substitute cafeteria workers.
-- Approved use of $570,224.75 from the fund balance to purchase Apple Products for students and staff.
-- Approved recommendation of superintendent Scott Smith and Chalybeate Elementary School principal Janalee Leak to employ Dawn McCabe as a certified teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved opening of a non-interest-bearing checking account with the People's Bank to receive and expend funds from the Mississippi Department of Education facilities revolving loan fund. Greg James abstained from the vote.
-- Approved letter of commitment for partnership between Region IV Mental Health and North Tippah School District.
-- Approved disposals.
-- Heard updates from North Tippah Elementary School principals Janalee Leak, Beth March and Marcy Bryant about student progress at each school.
