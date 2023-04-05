The North Tippah School Board approved the district to acquire Apple products for all teachers and students during a special board meeting on March 28.
Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, North Tippah teachers will be equipped with MacBooks and iPads, while each student ranging from third to 12th grade will receive an iPad. Pre-k through second-grade classes will receive a classroom set of iPads.
In total, North Tippah is purchasing 1100 iPads and 75 MacBooks.
All of the new devices will be distributed to students in third grade and above, while the small inventory of existing iPads will be provided to the pre-k through second-grade classes.
Although the district has approved the bid to acquire Apple products for teachers and students, the financial aspect has yet to be finalized by the board. The board has not yet received a final quote from Apple, but it is expected that the final cost will be approximately $500,000.
During its April meeting, the board will be presented with the final quote and will need to decide if it wants to buy the devices outright or purchase them via a three-year payment plan.
According to North Tippah director of technology John Eaton, the decision will be financially beneficial for the district despite the initial price tag. The district will also save money by canceling current digital subscriptions to educational applications that come with Apple products by default.
"iPads will be cheaper in the long run," Eaton said. "After three years a third party comes in and grades the devices and will give money depending on the condition of the devices. Usually, it's around 30% of the initial cost. It can be more than 30%, but depending on the need and the market for them it can go up to as high as 40%."
This allows the district to sell the devices after three years and will help to finance a new three-year deal with Apple, which is not an option with Chromebooks due to their low resell value.
"If you re-up for another three-year plan, that gives you your first year's payment," Eaton said. "You will always have devices that are new."
Surrounding districts vary with the devices their students use. South Tippah has iPads for pre-k and first grade. Its second through fourth grades use Chromebooks and fifth grade and above move back to iPads. Benton County and Ponotoc County Schools use Chromebooks, while New Albany and Union County use iPads and Alcorn County and Corinth have iPads and MacBooks for their students.
"If you leave technology unattended, especially Chromebooks, they're going to continue to break down at an exponential rate, and that's what we're seeing," Eaton said. "That's a real frustration for students and teachers because everything is digitized including our textbooks and tests."
North Tippah students in third grade and above will keep the devices at all times, including during the summer. iPads will be returned to the district when a student graduates, leaves school or leaves the district. If a student breaks their device, they will be required to pay a small fee to replace it, however, they will be provided with a brand new device the same day as the district is purchasing a surplus of devices.
"When a kid breaks one, of course, we have a warranty for it, but they will bring it to the district office and pay the damage on it," Eaton said. "It won't be much, but they'll pay a device fee and then we want them to have another iPad immediately."
The district will have the ability to track the iPads at any time, and will also be able to restrict the content on each device. Apps and browsing ability, among other things, will be monitored by the district.
Additionally, the district will receive assistance with integrating the devices into the hands of the teachers. North Tippah has been selected by Apple to partner with its deployment success team, which is typically reserved for much larger school districts than North Tippah.
Rankin County is the only other school district in Mississippi that has received assistance from Apple's deployment success team. The deployment success team will be with the district for up to two months and will include help from one of the top Apple engineers in the country.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.