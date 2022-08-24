FALKNER • The North Tippah School Board took the following actions during its special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the North Tippah District Office Board Room, according to board minutes.
Those present: 3-Allen McMillin, Chairman, 4-Jim Jackson, Secretary, 5-Greglon James, and 2-Ronnie Huddleston. 1- Larry Devore was absent.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, Invocation and roll call, the board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
--Approved the agenda.
--Approved request for acceptance of students for 2022-2023 school year.
--Approved request for release of students for 2022-2023 school year.
--Approved minutes of the June 9, 2022 board meeting.
--Approved minutes of the June 30, 2022 special board meeting.
--Approved a fundraiser request.
--Approved resignations.
--Approved Claims Docket numbers, transmittal reports for activity funds, district financial statements and amendments, and lunch financial statements and amendments: (these are the financial records prior to the FY2022 closing).
--Approved substitute teachers to be added to the Sub List.
--Approved 2022-2023 Sped Contracts.
--Approved Agreement (MOU) between North Tippah School District and Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.
--Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and WAC Principal Trey Rolison to employ Elke Lipsey as a certified teacher at Walnut Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 SY.
--Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Food Service Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ Kissie Wilbanks as cafeteria manager at Falkner Elementary School.
--12. Approved Agreement (MOU) between North Tippah School District and Three Rivers Planning & Development District - Accelerate MS Career Coach Initiative.
--Approved Falkner Heritage Museum Walking Track documentation.
--Approved Student Transfer Policy.
--Approved Walnut High School softball team to compete in a tournament during the 2023 Spring Break.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and FHS Principal Brad Pounders to employ Tina Robertson as a non-certified teacher for ISS/Study Hall at Falkner High School for the 2022-2023 SY.
--Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and FES Principal Beth March to employ Kevin Walton as a certified teacher at Falkner Elementary School for the 2022-2023 SY.
--Approved Rayco INC. Contract.
--Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and FHS Principal Brad Pounders to employ Katie Wilbanks as a Cheer Coach at Falkner High School for the 2022-2023 SY.
--Approved Rodabough Service Agreement.
--Approved North Tippah School District Federal Programs Procedures.
--Approved Supplements.
--Heard Superintendent's reports.
--Said the budget hearing meeting will be held Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
--Said the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
