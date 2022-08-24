Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FALKNER • The North Tippah School Board took the following actions during its special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the North Tippah District Office Board Room, according to board minutes.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus