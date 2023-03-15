FALKNER • Pre-K in the North Tippah School District will remain as it is currently constructed after the North Tippah School Board decided against any changes to the current pre-K setup.
During the Feb. 2023 board meeting, the Board approved the district to gather information regarding potential changes to the pre-K programs.
"After gathering information, we don't feel fully confident that we could even find somebody to fill that position," Smith said. "After a lot of the feedback we received, as of now, I think we leave the pre-K's how they are."
During the March board meeting, the board and district decided to not pursue the idea any further. The purpose of the potential change was for financial reasons.
"We gathered some information and input," Smith said. "Some of (the public feedback) was positive, a lot was negative on the idea. It was an option to save our district a significant amount of money."
Last month, the District was contacted by Mississippi Action for Progress regarding an alternative to the current pre-K system.
The current system includes pre-K programs at Chalybeate and Falkner that hold up to 20 students each. Additionally, Chalybeate Head Start, a MAP-funded program, is an option for families that meet the required criteria.
The new system, proposed by MAP, would eliminate 20 spots from the current setup which would be supplemented by a free pre-K classroom that would also hold 20 students. MAP would pay the salary and benefits for the teacher and assistant and reimburse the district for all meals for students and teachers, ultimately saving the district around $100,000 per year.
According to Smith, the savings aspect made sense for the district. During the 2022-2023 school year, the district spent nearly half of its title budget on teacher and assistant teacher salaries and those teachers’ benefits. Title money is money school districts receive from the federal government that is meant to supplement state funding for education.
Changes could still be on the horizon for North Tippah pre-K, however. The district indicated that if a teacher could be found to teach a pre-K class, the district would consider adding another pre-K classroom under the Head Start banner as it wouldn't cost the district any additional funds.
"If we had confidence in finding an additional teacher to teach it we could add a third class, because there would be no additional cost to our district," Smith said. "In our opinion, we don't feel 100% comfortable we could find another teacher. As of now, we will leave it as it is."
