The North Tippah School Board recently approved the district to gather information regarding a potential change to the District's current pre-K system.
The District was contacted by Mississippi Action for Progress regarding an alternative to the current pre-K system. The current system includes pre-K programs at Chalybeate and Falkner that hold up to 20 students each. Additionally, Chalybeate Head Start, a MAP-funded program, is an option for families that meet the required criteria.
The new system, proposed by MAP, would eliminate 20 spots from the current setup which would be supplemented by a free pre-K classroom that would also hold 20 students. MAP would pay the salary and benefits for the teacher and assistant and reimburse the district for all meals for students and teachers, ultimately saving the district around $100,000 per year.
Although the program would be funded by MAP, as the current Chalybeate Head Start program is, North Tippah would still have input on the staff selections, oversee the daily operations of the new classroom and implement the same curriculum as the paid pre-K programs.
Another change to the current system would include increasing the monthly tuition from $125 per month to $200 per month, a price the district says is more comparable to surrounding districts.
"North Tippah has approximately 1,300 students spread across two high schools, three junior highs and three elementary schools,” North Tippah School District Superintendent Scott Smith said. “As a district, we have been looking for more opportunities for our students academically, but also areas to be more financially efficient with our layout as a district."
According to Smith, the potential changes are tied to potential savings for the district.
“This is just a savings thing that we’re proposing to the district,” Smith said. “At the last board meeting, they approved being able to pursue and find out information about this. But, there’s nothing locked in stone.”
According to Smith, the savings aspect makes sense for the district. During the 2022-2023 school year, the district spent nearly half of its title budget on teacher and assistant teacher salaries and those teachers’ benefits. Title money is money school districts receive from the federal government that is meant to supplement state funding for education.
“Some districts around us are doing this,” Smith said. “We found out it was a way that might save possibly about $100,000. That’s why it was presented to the board. As a savings type of deal for our district.”
Smith emphasized the fact that no action has officially been taken by the district after some parents in the North Tippah community expressed their frustration with the district.
The concern from parents comes from the possibility that their child may miss out on pre-K due to the district eliminating 20 traditional spots.
“It’s not decided by any means whatsoever,” Smith said. “It’s just an option to look into.”
To be clear, though, the district is aware of the public’s concerns regarding potential changes and is taking those concerns into consideration before making anything official.
“(Another option) would be to start a third class,” Smith said. “Keep the two pre-k we’ve got and start a new class. Where it would be located at would depend on how many kids you had. That way you would keep exactly what you’ve already got. A third class is a possibility.”
