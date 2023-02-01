In the coming months, the building at Walnut High School, known as the ‘Old Gym’, will be destroyed to make room for additional parking on campus.
The North Tippah Board of Education voted to burn the building recently after sitting vacant for nearly two years. It housed multiple classrooms over many years prior to its current vacancy.
“It was in pretty bad shape when I got here and this is my fifth year,” Walnut principal Trey Rolison said. “There’s been some issues with it holding water underneath and having bad flooring. The HVAC was kind of compromised because of some mold issues. That was one of the big things when I first got here was really urging the school board that we need to get out of that building.”
The building hasn’t been in use by Walnut in nearly two years. After the expansion to the ‘green building’, the main building on Walnut’s campus, it was no longer necessary for the school to house classrooms in the ‘old gym’.
“It’s just really outdated,” North Tippah School District Superintendent Scott Smith said. “Some of the flooring has fallen in. The building is basically dilapidated.”
The North Tippah School Board will burn down the building with the help of local fire departments in Walnut and Corinth.
“We had the idea to burn it to give the local firefighters a chance for a controlled burn in a large building,” Rolison said. “They don’t really get the chance for larger buildings, it's usually smaller buildings and homes and stuff like that.”
Although a date has yet to be set for the controlled burn, plans have already been made to use the land to expand the parking lot on campus, which will also double as a practice field for the band
“Next year we’re going to start marching competitively,” Rolison said. "We’re gonna have a band practice field in the parking lot. That way they don’t have to haul the instruments all the way to the football field, and you won't have to worry about it raining and having a wet field.”
The building, sometimes referred to as the ‘old gym’, actually hasn’t hosted a basketball game in over 20 years. However, Walnut’s last boys basketball state championship came when games were played in the building. According to Smith, the ‘old gym’ was built sometime around the late 1930’s to early 1940’s.
“You hate to see some of these historical buildings go,” Rolison said. “They’re just not in good enough shape to do anything with. Eventually you’ve got to start getting rid of some of the old and put in some new.”
According to Smith, preliminary discussions have begun on potential future projects, but nothing is official as of now.
“We have been planning and having discussions for future building projects,” Smith said. “But we don’t have anything concrete. We’re going to have to do something eventually as far as an office space, library or media center. Pretty soon actually, but nothing has been nailed down yet.”
