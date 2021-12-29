FALKNER — The North Tippah School District School Board met Thursday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the District office and transacted the following business.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted in this article.
Trustees were called to order, held the Pledge to the Flag , Invocation. and roll call.
Trustees then:
—Approved the Agenda
—Approved minutes from Nov. 11, 2021 board meeting.
— Approved the Consent Agenda
—Approved electing two new board members for the TCTC for 2022 School Year. They are Greg James and Allen McMillin.
—Approved accepting highest bid on sale of Tiplersville Land, from Larry and Jamie Cossitt - $81,111.
—Approved Claims Docket numbers, transmittal reports for activity funds, district financial statements and amendments, and lunch financial statements and amendments,
—Approved November financials.
—Approved disposals.
—Approved a donation to Souls Harbor - Jesse Cutrer
—Approved sale of old FHS football helmets to offset rising costs.
—Approved grants: School Nurse - ESSER, FY22 Ag. Grant Signed Agreement.
—Approved of resignations: Mark Franz, Connie Jackson, Shandra Spencer.
—Approved Teachers License, district request for emergency license.
—Approved Federal Programs FY22 Budget Application.
—Approved North Tippah School District 2021-2022 Professional Learning Plan.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and FAC Principal Emily Eaton to
employ the following as a non-certified teacher at Falkner Elementary School for the 2021-2022 SY: Robin Morton.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and WAC Principal Trey Rolison to employ the following as an interventionist at Walnut High School for the 2021-2022 SY: Sharon Vanderford.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Food Service Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ the following as a cafeteria worker at Walnut Attendance Center for the 2021-2022 SY: Tina Bonds.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Food Service Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ the following as a cafeteria worker at Walnut Attendance Center for the 2021-2022 SY: Connie Gates.
—Approved Correspondence: WAC - State Champs. Cross Country Coach Jackie Vuncannon received a letter of congratulation from Rickey Neaves, executive director of the MHSAA Inc. on the school’s successful cross country season. The Lady Wildcats and Wildcats were crowned the 2021 MHSAA 2A Girls and Boys Cross Country champions.
—Approved Alternative School Agreement with Alcorn County.
—Approved changing Alternative School policy from 45 days maximum to 30 days maximum.
—Discussed Safety in Schools Policies.
—Heard Superintendent’s reports.
—Entered Executive session to discuss a School Security Plan.
--Adjourned until the next regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.