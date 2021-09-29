FALKNER --North Tippah School board trustees approved extending Covid-19 related sick leave for district employees and agreed to a budget increase for the upgrade to the Chalybeate Elementary School main building during trustees’ monthly meeting Thursday, Sept. 9.
Following a call to order and Pledge of Allegiance and Invocation, trustees took the following action. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise specified.
Trustees:
--Approved an additional eight days sick leave due to Covie-19 quarantine or testing positive for Covid-19 Administrative Leave.
--Approved a $52,000 budget line item increase for upgrading the hall and auditorium project at Chalybeate Elementary School. The increase raises the project cost from $90,000 to $142,000.
-- Accepted ownership and upkeep of Falkner baseball and softball fields and concession stands.
--Approved a fundraiser to help raise money for the Walnut Homecoming Dance.
--Held an executive session concerning the Old Central Office - Tiplersville Property.
--Closed the executive session.
--Approved the Tiplersville Property as surplus for North Tippah.
--- Approved the recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Walnut Attendance Center Principal Trey Rolison to employ Priscilla Butler as secretary at Walnut Attendance Center for the 2021-2022 school year. --Approved the recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Transportation Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ Cassondra Hopkins as a bus driver at Chalybeate Elementary School. -- Approved the recommendation of S. Johnson Smith and Food Service Director Jennifer Stroupe to increase Heather Bell’s hours as cafeteria workers at Walnut Attendance Center: --Approved Math Teacher Coaching, LLC, Cheryl H. Smith, coaching math in 4th grade and up. --Approved Teresa Hopkins as a substitute cafeteria and custodian employee. --Approved the following teachers to be added to the substitute list: Cody Hardin, Sara Anderson, and Morgan Hardesty.
--Approved purchasing trap shooting items for the Walnut High School trapshooting team if a grant is approved through the Walnut Activity Fund. --Approved a supplement for the 2021-2022 School Year: Thomas Jamieson, Archery, $2,400.
--Accepted two students from Benton County into the district for the 2021-20122 school year. ----Released five district students to the South Tippah district for the 2021-20122 school year. --Heard from a parent who wanted their child released to another district. The board took no action.
--Approved minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 12 board meeting.
--Approved the consent agenda, the claims docket, activity funds, district financial statements and amendments, and lunch financial statements and amendments.
--Reviewed Policy F regarding facility expansion. --Approved the Child Nutrition Procurement Plan.
--Approved Child Nutrition Indirect Costs for the 2020-2021 Year.
--Approved a ACT test coaching contract with Bailey Education for 10 training days.
--Heard superintendent's reports.
--Had a picture of made of themselves and Superintendent Scott Smith for the Falkner High School Yearbook.
--Adjourned until the next regularly scheduled meeting to be held Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.