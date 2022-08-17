FALKNER • The North Tippah School Board took care of the following items of business during its regular meeting Thursday Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
All votes taken in the meeting were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
—Held the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Invocation.
2022-2023 school year.
—Approved a request for acceptance of students for the 2022-2023 school year.
—Approved a request for release of students for the 2022-2023 school year.
—Approved minutes of the July 21 board meeting.
—Approved minutes from Aug 4, 2022 Special Board Meeting - Public Hearing
—Approved donations.
—Approved a fundraiser request:
—Approved a substitute teacher to be added to the Sub List.
—Approved substitute cafeteria workers to be added to the Sub List:
—Approved North Tippah School District substitute bus drivers for 2022-2023 school year.
—Approved North Tippah School District substitute cafeteria workers for 2022-2023 school year:
—Approved North Tippah School District substitute teachers for 2022-2023:
—Approved a resignation:
—Approved supplements:
—Approved mileage reimbursement rate effective July 1, 2022.
—Approved claims docket numbers, transmittal reports for activity funds, district financial statements and amendments, and lunch financial statements and amendments.
—Approved of disposals.
—Approved a bid protest policy.
—Approved a Child Nutrition Plan.
—Approved a recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and FHS Principal Brad Pounders to employ a Track and Golf Coach at Falkner High School for the 2022-2023 SY.
—Approved the recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Transportation Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ a Bus Driver at North Tippah.
—Approved the recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Food Service Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ the a part-time cafeteria worker at Chalybeate Elementary School.
—Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between North Tippah School District and Health Connect America, Inc.
—Approved a Performance Based Education Company, Inc. Consulting Services
—Approved Teachers for after school tutoring.
—Approved the FY22 Title I budget and FY21 Title I budget REVISIONS.
—Approved opening a separate account for Legislature Approved funds of 200k
—Approved a change in Bus Route Drivers for Vo-Tech and Band.
— Approved Special Education Budget Planning - Allocation of Funds
—Approved an agreement between North Tippah and Tippah Sheriff Department to hire up to two officers at $16.45 per hour for 20 hours a week to serve the campuses of Chalybeate and Falkner.
—Approved and certified the FY 2023 Budget
—Heard a Superintendent’s report.
—Adjourned until the next regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. at 5:30 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.