RIPLEY • The legacy and memory of longtime Ripley banker Bobby Martin was honored during Northeast at Ripley’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. Community leaders and representatives from Northeast Mississippi Community College gathered to commemorate the newly christened Bobby P. Martin Hall.
“So today, without further ado, it is my pleasure to officially recognize Northeast at Ripley’s opening,” Northeast President Ricky Ford said at the ceremony. “But more importantly, the recognition of the facility as Bobby P. Martin Hall.”
The building, which opened for operation in January 2021 provides academic services to Tippah County students who wish to further their education. The development of the Northeast at Ripley campus brings potential opportunities for degrees and higher education to Tippah County residents who may not have had the chance to get a degree otherwise. The naming of the building is appropriate, according to speakers at Wednesday’s ceremony, as the building that will be used to host the educational development of Tippah County students is named for a man deeply invested in the development of Tippah County itself.
"Martin was a people person, more than anybody I’ve ever known,” said Kyle Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO of The Peoples Bank, at the ceremony. “He was also one of the most generous people I knew. Bobby felt that our bank had a fundamental responsibility to give back to our community. And we gave generously over the years to projects that improved health and wellness, economic development, and most importantly, the reason why we’re here today, projects to enhance educational opportunities for our citizens. Bobby firmly felt like education was the No. 1 thing to make our county successful, and our state and our nation.”
Martin, longtime president and CEO of The Peoples Bank of Ripley, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020. Martin was involved in numerous projects including his work as the chairman emeritus of the CREATE Foundation.
Bobby P. Martin Hall will host instructor-led regular college courses classes in upcoming semesters, as well as adult education courses for those seeking high school equivalency diplomas, GED classes, Smart Start classes, and workforce training. The 10,000 square foot facility, located at 1525 City Avenue North, houses two computer labs/classrooms, two typical classrooms, a science lab, a conference room, and a multipurpose room.