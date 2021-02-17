RIPLEY • Ripley’s Northeast Mississippi Community College campus is up and running, providing much needed academic services to Tippah County students.
“Being a former Tippah Countian, this means a lot to me and to our school too,” said NEMCC President Ricky Ford. “But more importantly, it means a lot to the area.”
The college officially took possession of the building on Dec. 14, 2020, during the college’s winter break from classes. The next few weeks were used to furnish the facility, and the satellite campus opened for operation in January for the Spring 2021 semester.
“This facility has been a long time coming,” said Ben Shappley, Director of NEMCC’s Ripley Campus. “It’s been talked about for years. So we were tickled to death to see it come to fruition.”
Construction began on the facility in October 2019 and was expected to take a year to complete. Storms in early January 2020 knocked down the front and back walls of the building, contributing to delays in the construction.
“We ran into a few problems here and there. A storm blew over a section of the wall that we had to redo. That caused a little bit of delay. And then, of course, the pandemic caused delays in shipping and getting materials in,” said Shappley.
Despite these delays, the college began offering classes via Tiger Cast this semester.
“We initially offered 24 classes via Tiger Cast. Tiger Cast is a delivery method that allows us to link all of our satellite campuses together with the main campus. We will have a teacher at one location teaching and students at all the locations,” said Shappley.
Besides regular college courses, Northeast at Ripley will offer adult education courses for those seeking their high school equivalency diploma. Shawn Davis’ GED class and Jaclyn Meeks’ Smart Start class will move to the building permanently once the facility’s internet is running at full capacity. Both of these programs rely heavily on internet access. GED classes currently meet off the square in the old The Peoples Bank building, and Smart Start classes are located at the fairgrounds in the old driver’s license building.
Northeast will offer instructor-led classes at the Ripley location in upcoming semesters. The 10,000 square foot building has two computer labs/classrooms, two typical classrooms, a science lab, a conference room, and a multipurpose room. The college recently received an ARC grant for $150,000 to equip its state-of-the-art science lab. The community can reserve the conference room and multipurpose room free of charge for meetings and events.
Northeast plans to build a second building to house their career technical education and workforce training classes in the next couple of years.
“What we had envisioned is to be able to offer everything from industrial maintenance, to production technician, to basic electricity, hydraulics, pneumatics, and welding,” said Shappley.
Ford hopes that these industrial class offerings will help bring more industry to the area.
“The Tippah County area, the Benton County area, and the Marshall County area are lacking in economic development and new industries,” said Ford. “If we can provide the training for industries, this will make it more attractive for prospective manufacturers that might want to move into the area. Then those industries will offer jobs to the folks in Tippah, Benton and Marshall counties.”
Ford said Northeast receives funds from the state for workforce training and the college provides the services free to industries.
Ford and Shappley invite people to come to the Ripley facility and see what they have to offer. The Northeast staff in Ripley can help students sign up for classes and fill out financial aid. Career counseling is also available.
The NEMCC Ripley Campus is located at 1525 City Avenue North. Read more about Northeast at Ripley next week in the Sentinel’s Progress magazine.