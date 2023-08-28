rip-2023-08-28-news-nwcc-adult-ed-1

Northwest Mississippi Community College's Adult Education team in Senatobia are pictured from left: Adult Education Director, Jennifer Williams; Lead Instructor, Lauren Carlini; College and Career Navigator, Ashton Smith; Data Manager, Brittany Simmerman; and MIBEST Navigator, Elizabeth Kairit.

 By Alyssa Pirani

SENATOBIA – Northwest Mississippi Community College's Adult Education program celebrated their 1,000th student enrolling in the 2022-2023 academic year. The program has been on an upward trajectory for the past few years with higher enrollment and graduation rates.

