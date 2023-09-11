hou-2017-XXXX-nwmcc-northwest-mississippi-community-logo-2c.jpg

SENATOBIA — The Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation and the University of Mississippi are partnering together with sponsors Northcentral Electric Cooperative and Cadence Bank for the 2+2 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Sept. 28 at Cherokee Valley Golf Course in Olive Branch. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., with tee-off at 1 p.m.

