Quentin Whitwell will be the speaker for the 2022 Fall graduation commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9 at Northwest Mississippi Community College. 

 Timothy Ivy

SENATOBIA • Northwest Mississippi Community College is happy to announce the speaker for the 2022 Fall graduation commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9 as Mr. Quentin Whitwell. The college will hold two ceremonies, career technical education and academic transfer graduates at 10 a.m. and the school of health sciences graduates at 1 p.m.

