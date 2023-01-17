rip-2023-01-18-news-nwcc-arts-center-1

Northwest Mississippi Community College celebrated the opening of the new Center for the Performing Arts Jan. 12 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center. Members of the Northwest Board of Trustees, staff, and faculty, and students, along with state and community leaders and project officials, were on hand for the ceremony. During the event, Board Chairman Cory Uselton announced the Northwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees in their monthly meeting moments before the event had unanimously voted to name the center in honor of Northwest President Dr. Michael Heindl. It will officially be known as the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts.

 By Alyssa Pirani

SENATOBIA - Northwest Mississippi Community College has just completed construction on a 65,000-square-foot education and entertainment space on the main campus in Senatobia. The building will house the instrumental music, vocal music, and entertainment industries programs with large ensemble rehearsal spaces for the college's bands, choirs, small ensembles, and the jewel of the project, a 1,203-seat theater that has all the bells and whistles for any touring Broadway show.

