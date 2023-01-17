Northwest Mississippi Community College celebrated the opening of the new Center for the Performing Arts Jan. 12 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center. Members of the Northwest Board of Trustees, staff, and faculty, and students, along with state and community leaders and project officials, were on hand for the ceremony. During the event, Board Chairman Cory Uselton announced the Northwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees in their monthly meeting moments before the event had unanimously voted to name the center in honor of Northwest President Dr. Michael Heindl. It will officially be known as the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts.
SENATOBIA - Northwest Mississippi Community College has just completed construction on a 65,000-square-foot education and entertainment space on the main campus in Senatobia. The building will house the instrumental music, vocal music, and entertainment industries programs with large ensemble rehearsal spaces for the college's bands, choirs, small ensembles, and the jewel of the project, a 1,203-seat theater that has all the bells and whistles for any touring Broadway show.
College administration, students, faculty, staff, and local county and city officials from across northwest Mississippi were on hand to witness the ribbon cutting of the new performing arts center at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
The building has been a dream of Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl since his arrival on campus in 2018.
"I am so excited and proud to see the construction of this magnificent facility reach completion," Heindl said. "For years to come, the Center for the Performing Arts will serve as an educational and entertainment space for our students and community, truly fulfilling the college's vision of 'transforming lives, enriching our communities, and striving for excellence in our programs and services.'"
The Northwest Center for the Performing Arts is a 65,000-square-foot development that features a 1,203-seat, fully-equipped performance theater, including balcony seating, a reception gallery with private courtyard, and a two-story lobby entrance. Back stage areas incorporate multiple dressing rooms, a green room, and prop and costume preparation areas. The facility features classrooms, computer labs, a digital piano lab, multiple private instrument practice rooms, and a recording studio for academic music and entertainment industry pathways. Four spacious rehearsal spaces are provided for the Northwest Bands and Choirs, including an outdoor, 100-yard practice field for the Northwest Marching Band.
Music faculty will have their offices in the building, but in addition to that, the facility has a full event staff dedicated to hosting events on campus. Kerry Goff, director of the Northwest Center for the Performing Arts, has been diligently working since January 2022 to put together a slate of events for the inaugural season.
"This is a historical moment for Northwest Mississippi Community College," said Goff. "The Northwest Center for the Performing Arts represents a deep commitment to arts and culture for our students and the members of this community. Live performance can transform lives, and our commitment is to provide artistic programming that enriches, inspires, educates, and entertains."
Students started classes in this new facility on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and the college has already prepared a welcome-back-to-school concert for current students Jan. 18 with Dave Fenley, a former contestant on "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent." Also appearing at the welcome back concert will be Nashville artist Daniel Bell.
"Putting students first is a priority for the college, so it's appropriate that the very first event in this building will be specifically for students," said Dr. Andrew Dale, associate vice president of Community Relations.
Next week's concert is just the beginning of a new era of award-winning performers that will be headed to Senatobia over the course of the coming years. The Center already has plans to host Broadway touring productions, celebrity attractions, visiting artists, premier lecturers, local presentations, and on-campus events. A few of the nationally-recognized artists appearing this year include Kristin Chenoweth, Jay Leno, Bobby Rush, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dr. Ben Carson.
There are two public open houses for the new facility-the first is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. and the second is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m., so make plans to see the inside of this beautiful new building.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.