SENATOBIA • Northwest Mississippi Community College announced on Monday they have been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees access to all of Northwest's academic programs and pathways.
"Northwest is excited to partner with Amazon to provide flexible educational opportunities for their employees and the citizens of North Mississippi through this Career Choice program," said Dr. Michael Heindl, President of Northwest. "We look forward to helping Amazon employees advance their career goals. This partnership is another way that Northwest is committed to partnering with local businesses and industry as we seek to grow the local economy and workforce."
Dr. Keith Reed, Dean of the DeSoto Campus, is encouraged by the partnership, "Our campus in DeSoto County, is centrally located for Amazon's local employees and a great asset with day, evening, online, and flexible course options for enrollment."
Northwest Mississippi Community College's vision is to transform students' lives, enrich our communities, and strive for excellence in our educational programs and services.
As an open-access, public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi, we offer nearly 80 academic programs and pathways to help students on their journey toward full-time employment.
Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners on their education journey through various education and upskilling opportunities, including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.
"We're looking forward to Northwest coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees worldwide have participated in Career Choice, and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."
For more information on Amazon's Career Choice, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.
For more information on Northwest Mississippi Community College, visit www.northwestms.edu.