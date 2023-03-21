North Tippah Board of Education met on Thursday, March 9 at the district office in Falkner for its regularly scheduled meeting. Those in attendance included Superintendent Scott Smith, board members Larry Devore, Ronnie Huddleston, Jim Jackson, Allen McMillin, business manager Annette McCoy, technology director John Eaton, administrative assistant Jenna Mauney, federal programs director Emily Eaton and director of exceptional students Christy Wilbanks. Board member Greg James joined the meeting virtually.
All votes were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved the agenda.
-- Recognized Randy Bishop and DECA members/students.
-- Recognized board members.
-- Approved consent agenda, which included Feb. 9 and Feb. 17 minutes, request of acceptance of a student for the 2022-2023 school year, donations, educational field trips, fundraiser requests and approval of a teacher-intern from Mississippi State University.
-- Approved claims docket, transmittal reports from activity funds, district financial statements and amendments and lunch financial statements and amendments.
-- Approved disposals.
-- Approved editing language within school board policy section J: students.
-- Approved recommendation from Superintendent Scott Smith and Falkner High School principal Brad Pounders to hire Susan Alsup as a substitute teacher at Falkner High School.
-- Approved recommendation of Superintendent Scott Smith to employ Elke Hines as literacy coach for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- No action taken regarding the District's contract with Pepsi.
-- No action taken on the determination of 2023-2024 pre-K in North Tippah, the current pre-K system will remain
-- Approved use of Buse Education Services, LLC.
-- Board member Ronnie Huddleston exited the meeting.
-- Approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 MAEP salary schedule and district supplement, will remain the same as previous year.
-- Approved recommendation of Superintendent Scott Smith and Falkner Elementary School principal Beth March to rehire certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Board member Ronnie Huddleston returned to the meeting.
-- Approved recommendation of Superintendent Scott Smith and Chalybeate Elementary School principal Jenalee Leak to rehire certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved recommendation of Superintendent Scott Smith and Falkner High School principal Brad Pounders to rehire certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved recommendation of Superintendent Scott Smith and Walnut Attendance Center principal Trey Rolison to rehire certified staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved addition of supplemental contract for national board-certified teachers.
-- Approved entering into executive session for litigation and personnel reasons.
-- Exited executive session with no action taken.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&