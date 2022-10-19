FALKNER • The North Tippah School Board took care of the following items of business during its meeting Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Tippah School District Office Board Room at 20821 Hwy 15, Falkner.
Board Present: 3-Allen McMillin, Chairman; 4-Jim Jackson, Secretary; 5-Greglon James; and 2-Ronnie Huddleston; 1- Larry Devore was absent.
The meeting was called to order by Jim Jackson.
The pledge to the flag was led by Allen McMillin and the invocation was given by Greg James.
Following roll call, the board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
—Approved the agenda.
—Approved release of new students from North Tippah School District: Braydon Lyon, Layla Baker, and Peyton Needham.
—Approved the following items on the consent agenda:
7.1 Minutes from Aug. 11, 2022 board meeting.
7.2 Donations: The Peoples Bank $15,500 to FHS Booster Club for Basketball/Volleyball Score Board, Karen and Donald Bates – FHS speakers.
7.3 Fundraiser request.
7.4 Substitute teachers to be added to the Sub List: Brenda Abrams and Juanita Haynes.
7.5 Substitute cafeteria workers to be added to the Sub List: Kristine Orman and Tammy Locke.
7.6 North Tippah School District bus drivers for 2022-2023 school year.
7.7 North Tippah School District cafeteria workers for 2022-2023 school year.
7.8 Resignations.
7.9 Supplement.
7.10 Field trip.
—Approved Claims Docket numbers, transmittal reports for activity funds, district financial statements and amendments, and lunch financial statements and amendments.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and FHS Principal Brad Pounders to employ Kelly Rutherford as Long Term Substitute at Falkner High School.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Transportation Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ Lane Elliott as a substitute teacher, bus driver, and sub bus driver at North Tippah.
—Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and FES Principal Beth March to employ Steve Ward as a part-time Custodian at Falkner Elementary School for the 2022-2023 SY.
—Approved request for an internship in North Tippah School District.
—Approved Revised North Tippah School District Dropout Plan.
—Approved Test Security Plans.
—Approved paying certified teacher, Anna Barnes, for Summer School Services that were approved on June 30, 2022.
—Approved adding April Hudson and Julie Alston to after-school tutoring list.
—Approved authorization for Board President and Secretary to sign Deed to the Town of Falkner for RR property.
—Approved The Kirkland Group Proposal for Services.
—Approved Three Rivers Planning and Development MOU.
—Approved Reading Reimagined Partnership —Approved recommendation of Superintendent S. Johnson Smith and Food Service Director Jennifer Stroupe to employ Stephanie Ford as a cafeteria worker at Walnut Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 SY.
—Adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
