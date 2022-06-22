FALKNER • At a public hearing on Thursday, June 9, North Tippah School District's board voted unanimously in favor of redrawing the lines of all voting wards within the district. The Board members present were: Jim Jackson (presiding officer), Larry Devore, and Greg James. Ronnie Huddleston was conferenced in by phone.
The law requires all voting wards/districts to be reapportioned after the U.S. Census in order to be sure that each district is roughly equal in population. It is the "one man/one vote" obligation to ensure that all citizens have an equal voice. It is not limited to school districts, but includes any voting district. This is the main reason a census is conducted.
The 2020 census data was made available earlier in the year. North Mississippi Planning and Development District, Booneville, Mississippi was hired by the North Tippah School District to evaluate the old election district lines to determine whether there had been a shift in the populations of the Districts. The law provides the deviation should not exceed 10%. Their evaluation showed that there had been a shift of greater than 10% deviation between the populations of the smallest and the largest election districts.
NMPDD then took the Census data and adjusted the lines in order to have districts that are relatively equal in size, which was provided to NTSD as the Plan 1 map.
As a result of this adjustment in lines, some voters will be moved from one voting district to another.
The Plan 1 rezoned map will be plotted within the next month or so by Circuit County Clerk, Randy Graves. After the map is plotted, any affected voters will be informed of changes in voting districts.