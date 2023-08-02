FALKNER — North Tippah School District witnessed the fruits of their labor last week with the rollout of new iPads and MacBooks to students and teachers, and the completion of a new skills labaratory that will advance the technological education within the district.
The sowing of these project began with the state Legislature allocating $200,000 to the district before closing its 2022 session.
The district then waited on bids, which was won by Magee Enterprises in Brandon.
The company that specializes in STEM and CTE program training across multiple states recently completed what is called the SkillsLab 2030 inside the North Tippah District office after renovations had to be done to the north side of the building to accommodate students from Chalybeate, Walnut and Falkner to take part in this opportunity.
The software and laboratory features: four 3D printers; mold injectors; a router; a 3x4 digital laser that can etch out metal, glass or wood; hydraulic trainers; mechanics trainers; robotic kits; virtual healthcare systems; and a plotter printer.
“This is a monumental deal for North Tippah,” said John Eaton, the district’s Director of Technology. “Our students can now have hands-on training in five different fields of industry: robotics, industrial technology, hydraulics, automotive logistics and healthcare. This afford our kids the opportunity to graduate with a baseline of skills that will enhance their careers once they’re done with school and also benefit our local industries with a base of skilled workers.”
The biggest obstacle facing the rollout of this new offering is working to fit it around the already tight schedules of each of the three schools to engage in the lab’s setup in Falkner.
NTSD Superintendent Scott Smith says the district plans on introducing the lab to eighth graders from each of the three schools in the coming weeks, with Chalybeate students coming on Tuesdays, Falkner students on Wednesdays, and Walnut eighth graders on Thursdays during their second block period.
He said the district is still evaluating the next steps on when and how they will expand it to older students. CTE teachers, Falkner’s Dustin McCoy, Walnut’s Holly Vess, Chalybeate’s Danielle Brown, among others are undergoing training this week as school began on Monday. The district has some potential immediate hiring opportunities as well that could open the door for the advancement for high school students to take part earlier than anticipated.
“We may be able to open up another section and work in other grades throughout the year. That’s what our hopes are,” Smith said. “But as everything (goes) in our district with scheduling, when you’re trying to combine three little, small schools to do multiple things that everybody can do, it’s hard to work in everybody’s schedule. It is a difficult process.”
Picking Apple
Standing outside the new lab, the district rolled out another long-awaited technological advancement by delivering new iPads to North Tippah students in third through the 12th grade, plus iPads and MacBooks for every teacher.
Beginning on Monday, July 24, NTSD officials and school principals spent the course of three days registering brand new iPads to students and teachers to have before the start of school on July 31.
In total, NTSD purchased 1,100 iPads and 75 MacBooks that amounted to just over $570,224.
The additions allow the district to do away with their outdated Chromebooks and provide a cost-effective alternative, as the district can sell back each device after three years and put that money towards the purchase of new Apple products. That method is expected to be much cheaper over the course of years despite the initial price tag.
“Even though this is most expensive on the front end, it’s more sustainable cost-wise because what you’re doing is getting about 30% of your resale value back after three years, so you sale these back and it pays for about a third of the next set so you’ll always have a new device,” said Eaton. “Plus, we claimed a lot of this on Emergency Connectivity Funds, and we’re hoping to get reimbursed on around half of what we’ve invested in this.”
From second grade down, already existing iPads will be available in the classroom for students’ use only while in school. Through the new iPad initiative, students who received new tablets will be in possession of the device until new ones are purchased every three years or that student leaves the district by graduation or any other circumstance.
“To have all our students and staff, and all the educational environment on the same platform makes it much more efficient, especially going with Apple, is top of the line,” said Smith. “We’re very happy to be able to do that. It was great to see how many parents were so excited and so thankful that their students have those devices that link so well and is basically a textbook and research item all in one.”
