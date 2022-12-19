hou-2017-XXXX-nwmcc-northwest-mississippi-community-logo-2c.jpg

SENATOBIA • The top academic students at Northwest Mississippi Community College have been recognized as one of the college's top-tier students by earning a place on the President's List for academic work in the Fall 2022 semester. The President's list recognizes those students who earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher. This semester 850 outstanding full-time students have been recognized for their work. The local list of students consists of the following:

