SENATOBIA • The top academic students at Northwest Mississippi Community College have been recognized as one of the college's top-tier students by earning a place on the President's List for academic work in the Fall 2022 semester. The President's list recognizes those students who earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or higher. This semester 850 outstanding full-time students have been recognized for their work. The local list of students consists of the following:
Austin Swindle of Ashland, MS
Dixee Drewery of Falkner, MS
John Hill of Ripley, MS
Jenna Hopkins of Ripley, MS
One of the benefits of making the president's list is the potential for inclusion into the international two-year honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK). Students who have completed more than 12 academic hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher are eligible to join PTK and benefit significantly from membership. The chief interest for PTK membership is that four-year colleges and universities around the country give exceptional transfer scholarships for students who have earned membership in PTK. Students interested in knowing more about PTK can speak to their local campus PTK advisor or visit www.northwestms.edu/l/current-students/ptk.
Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.
