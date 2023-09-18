rip-2023-09-18-news-nwcc-red-cross-1

Northwest Mississippi Community College President, Dr. Michael Heindl, and American Red Cross Executive Director, KC Grist, at the signing of the Red Cross and Northwest memorandum on the Senatobia campus.

 Carly Fox

SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College's President, Dr. Michael Heindl, and American Red Cross' Executive Director, KC Grist, came together on Thursday, Sept. 7 to sign a memorandum between the two entities marking a new partnership to bring medical and emergency training opportunities to the community, and help find volunteers in the time of distress.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you