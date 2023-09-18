Northwest Mississippi Community College President, Dr. Michael Heindl, and American Red Cross Executive Director, KC Grist, at the signing of the Red Cross and Northwest memorandum on the Senatobia campus.
SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College's President, Dr. Michael Heindl, and American Red Cross' Executive Director, KC Grist, came together on Thursday, Sept. 7 to sign a memorandum between the two entities marking a new partnership to bring medical and emergency training opportunities to the community, and help find volunteers in the time of distress.
"Community colleges are the perfect vehicle to raise awareness of the Red Cross," Grist said. "I'm really excited about this opportunity."
Dr. Heindl proudly mentioned how while this aligns with the vision of the college to enrich our communities and give back, it also transforms students and employees lives through service.
"I get very excited for our students," Dr. Heindl said.
Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to serve, and there's many different opportunities from dispatchers who stay at home to those who travel to help those in need. In the future, Northwest will host training and preparation events for preparedness, response, recovery, and other cooperative actions.
The purpose of this "Memorandum of Understanding" (MOU) is to facilitate the relationship between Alabama-Mississippi Region of the American Red Cross, with each party operating independently yet working together in times of training and disaster.
The American Red Cross was founded in 1881 with its sole goal being about helping those in need both in America and around the world. The Red Cross states their mission is to prevent and "alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors."
This partnership is to expound upon Red Cross' goal to help prepare our communities for emergencies, help our communities when emergencies and help others to give back. Both parties will encourage their respective organizations to share information except that which is confidential with their communities.
This agreement is effective for three years and will be revised to develop new plans or goals as they are needed.
Northwest will encourage its students, faculty and staff to collaborate and volunteer as a part of the Red Cross, which they can do by going to www.redcross.org and "Find Your Local Red Cross."